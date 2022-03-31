Highway Travel to Get Expensive as NHAI Announces Toll Price Hike From April 1 - Details Here

Passing through Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway (KMP) and Kherki Daula toll plaza in Haryana will be more expensive from April 1. While toll tax at Kherki Daula toll plaza, located on the Delhi-Jaipur highway, will increase by 14 percent, it will be 8 to 9 per cent more on KMP.

The newly constructed toll plaza near Ghamdoj on Sohna road is also expected to start functioning from April 1 with the amended rates. The increased rates will be applicable from April 1 as well. According to the Kherki Daula toll plaza management, from April 1, large commercial vehicles (trucks, buses and similar vehicles) will be charged Rs 235 per trip instead of Rs 205 earlier.

The regular toll charges for cars and jeeps have been increased by Rs 10 from Rs 70 to Rs 80. For minibus-type vehicles, Rs 115 instead of Rs 100 will be charged, it said. On average, more than 80,000 vehicles pass through the Kherki Daula toll plaza every day.

The monthly rates have been also hiked, the management said. The revised rates have irked the local residents. We are demanding the removal of toll plazas, instead toll rates are being increased year after year, said Yasheesh Yadav, a local resident.

Other Toll Price Hike You Should Know About

On the 59.77 km Delhi-Meerut Expressway, commuters will have to pay 10% more toll tax.

People travelling in cars and jeeps will have to pay Rs 155 instead of Rs 140 on the expressway from Sarai Kale Khan to the end of Kashi toll plaza.

Commuters travelling from Sarai Kale Khan to Rasoolpur Sikrod plaza will have to pay Rs 100.

From Indirapuram to Kashi, Bhojpur and Rasoolpur Sikrod, commuters will have to pay Rs 105, Rs 80, and Rs 55 respectively.

The toll price for commuters travelling through Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway (KMP) will also get expensive from tomorrow.

(With inputs from PTI)

