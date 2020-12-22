Himachal Pradesh Added to BookMyHSRP Website, Home Delivery Begins in Noida, Ghaziabad

BookMyHSRP, the website designated to undertake booking and installation of High Security Number Plates and Colour-Coded Stickers mandated under Motor Vehicle (MV) Act 1989 has listed Himachal Pradesh under the list of states currently being service by the website along side Delhi and Haryana. The website is also provided installation and delivery services at doorsteps in Delhi, and cities like Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad.

The transport department of New Delhi earlier issued an order that the vehicles which do not have a high-security registration plate (HSRP) will be fined starting December 15. It has been made compulsory to get HSRP and colour-coded stickers by the transport department on the orders of the Supreme Court. Earlier, the department had issued a notice wherein it urged vehicle owners to get HSRP and colour-coded stickers.

Currently, the fine will be applicable in nine out of 11 districts of Delhi. The fine is Rs 10,000, which is compoundable to Rs 5,500. To take action on vehicle owners who do not have HSRP number plates, one team has been deployed each in nine districts. Strict action would be taken against those who do not have HSRP and colour coded-stickers.

Currently, the vehicles which have been registered in other states will also not be fined for the lack of colour-coded stickers and high security number plates. As per the transport department, there are as many as 40 lakh vehicles (cars and two wheelers) which do not have HSRP.