Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur Flags Off State Roadways Electrical Van Service
The electrical van service is under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme of the Centre.
Jai Ram Thakur
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday flagged off here an electrical van service of the state roadways.
The electrical van service is under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme of the Centre.
A total of 11 electric vans will initially ply within the Shimla Municipal Corporation limits.
A total of 50 buses have been provided to the state under the scheme, a government spokesperson told IANS.
The Chief Minister said these electrical cabs would also be introduced in other districts in a phased manner.
