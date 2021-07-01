Himachal Road Transport Corporation Resumes Inter-State Operations After Suspension on May 10

After over a month and a half of suspension, the state-run Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) resumed its interstate operations, including luxury buses, on Thursday. The public transport was suspended on May 10 with the imposition of statewide restrictions to check the spread of Covid-19.

Earlier, HRTC resumed operations on June 14 on 1,226 intrastate routes. The services of 317 interstate buses is set to resume after 52 days in the state from July 1 following Covid protocols. The interstate bus service was suspended on May 10 during the peak of the second wave of Covid-19. Earlier, the services within the state were resumed on June 14 on around one-third of the total routes with the maximum of 50 per cent occupancy.

However, the HRTC is currently facing losses in operating the intrastate buses as they are being run with only 40 percent passengers. The HRTC has been struggling to pay salaries to its employees on time for the last several months.

But the minister said on Wednesday, “We have fixed the salary issues of our employees." “The pensions of HRTC pensioners are getting delayed but we are trying to sort it out." He added.

