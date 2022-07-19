The Aditya Birla Group company Hindalco Industries, which produces aluminium, has partnered with Israeli battery producer Phinergy and IOP, a joint venture between Indian Oil Corporation and Phinergy, to create aluminium-air batteries for electric vehicles (EVs).

According to a statement released by Hindalco, Phinergy and IOP will collaborate exclusively with the Aditya Birla Group company in India on research and development, pilot production, and recycling of aluminium once it has been used in aluminium-air batteries.

Satish Pai, managing director of Hindalco Industries, said in the statement: “Climate action is integral to our business and our partnership with Phinergy and IOP is a significant step towards decarbonising mobility.”

“The partnership is also a testament to Hindalco’s globally recognised capabilities in innovation and R&D and we are happy to contribute to the development of the Aluminium-Air battery. India has an abundance of aluminium resources and this technology can help enhance the nation’s energy and resource security,” he added.

The CEO of Phinergy, which is a cleantech business best known for its metal-air battery technology, David Mayer, said that the agreement with Hindalco is a crucial milestone in the deployment of aluminium-air batteries in India and will “substantially” improve the establishment of an ecosystem enabling the delivery of “aluminium as energy” created in the country.

Sanjeev Gupta, chairperson of IOP, said: “The collaboration will propel India’s aspirational journey towards sustainable, affordable and safe energy options for stationary and e-Mobility purposes.”

Promising

Despite the popularity and overall advantages of lithium-ion batteries in the booming EV market in India and in other countries, many experts have highlighted their drawbacks such as high temperatures can make them vulnerable, they require protection from being overcharged and completely discharged, and they have a finite lifespan.

These problems have opened the door for researchers and businesses worldwide to develop superior substitute battery technologies for EVs. So, like other alternatives, there is the aluminium-air battery technology.

According to a statement released by Hindalco: “Aluminium-air batteries offer a viable alternative to other battery chemistries and will boost the domestic manufacturing of batteries to meet India’s growing demand for energy storage.”

Scientists predicted over 20 years ago that the combination of aluminium-air batteries and xEVs (battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids) would be one of the most promising future passenger vehicle technologies in terms of trip range, purchase price, fuel cost, and life cycle cost.

It is also believed that the marine industry, which includes container ships and cruise ships, airport ground support equipment, and powering rural microgrids are some potential applications for this bundled power.

When aluminium combines with oxygen in ambient air to form aluminium hydroxide, energy is released in the aluminium-air battery invented by Phinergy. Such batteries considerably extend the driving range of EVs due to their light weight and high energy density.

Positives

These batteries are claimed to be an inexpensive, portable, and effective source of electricity. The discarded battery’s aluminium hydroxide solution can be transported to a recycling facility to recover all of the aluminium in it and since these batteries are recyclable, they are safe for the environment also.

Furthermore, in contrast to lithium-ion technology, which relies on extremely flammable organic toxins-based electrolytes, aluminium-air battery technology solely employs a water-based, toxin-free electrolyte; hence, these are EV thermal friendly.

According to the statement released by the Aditya Birla company: “Aluminium-air batteries are expected to make EV adoption more convenient, and accelerate the transition to zero-emission mobility.”

