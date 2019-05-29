English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hindon Airport to Commence Commercial Flights by June
Hindon airport, which is around 40 km from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, belongs to the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the AAI has developed the civil enclave there.
Hindon airport, which is around 40 km from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, belongs to the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the AAI has developed the civil enclave there.
Loading...
Commercial flights are likely to start operations from the Hindon airport near Delhi by the end of June as the Ministry of Defence has given all requisite approvals, said a senior official of the Airports Authority of India (AAI). Hindon airport, which is around 40 km from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, belongs to the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the AAI has developed the civil enclave there.
"The Ministry of Defence has approved the proposal of Ghodawat Enterprises for the operation of RCS (regional air connectivity scheme) flights from Hindon airport...These RCS flights are likely to commence by end of June this year," the AAI official told PTI. Ghodawat Enterprises run the airline brand Star Air that is headquartered in Bengaluru. Under the Civil Aviation Ministry's regional air connectivity scheme -- UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) -- many airline operators including IndiGo have bagged routes connecting from Hindon.
"However, the Ministry of Defence has approved the proposal of Ghodawat Enterprises, which runs Star Air, only as yet," said another AAI official. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 8 had inaugurated the new civil enclave at Hindon airport from where commercial flights would be operated. The civil enclave, which cost around Rs 40 crore, can handle 300 passengers during peak hours. The airport infrastructure was developed by the AAI while the approach road to the airport was constructed by the Uttar Pradesh government. The operations were expected to begin from March 15. However, discussions with the Indian Air Force regarding slots took a long time.
"The Ministry of Defence has approved the proposal of Ghodawat Enterprises for the operation of RCS (regional air connectivity scheme) flights from Hindon airport...These RCS flights are likely to commence by end of June this year," the AAI official told PTI. Ghodawat Enterprises run the airline brand Star Air that is headquartered in Bengaluru. Under the Civil Aviation Ministry's regional air connectivity scheme -- UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) -- many airline operators including IndiGo have bagged routes connecting from Hindon.
"However, the Ministry of Defence has approved the proposal of Ghodawat Enterprises, which runs Star Air, only as yet," said another AAI official. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 8 had inaugurated the new civil enclave at Hindon airport from where commercial flights would be operated. The civil enclave, which cost around Rs 40 crore, can handle 300 passengers during peak hours. The airport infrastructure was developed by the AAI while the approach road to the airport was constructed by the Uttar Pradesh government. The operations were expected to begin from March 15. However, discussions with the Indian Air Force regarding slots took a long time.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
-
Tuesday 07 May , 2019
Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
Tuesday 07 May , 2019 Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
Monday 13 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Remember 'Egg Boy' From Australia? He Just Donated Rs 48 Lakh to Christchurch Victims
- Deepika Padukone on Legalising Same-sex Marriage: Feels Strange We Even Need to Address It
- An Uncomfortable Malaika Arora Makes Quick Exit From Mall After Getting Mobbed by Male Fans
- ICC World Cup 2019 Warm Up Game Live Score, New Zealand vs West Indies at Bristol Highlights: As it Happened
- IAF All-Women Crew Makes History, Flies Mi-17 Helicopter for the First Time
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results