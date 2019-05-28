English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hinduja Motors Denies Reports on Collaboration with Tesla
While declaring Ashok Leyland's financial performance for FY 2018-19, Hinduja denied the reports and said they were not looking at collaborations on cars.
Photo for representation. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Hinduja group flagship Ashok Leyland Friday clarified it was not holding any discussion with US-based electric vehicle major Tesla for a possible tie-up. Dheeraj Hinduja, a third generation member of the UK-based Hinduja family and Ashok Leyland chairman, was responding to a query on some media reports that the heavy commercial vehicle major has invited Tesla for a partnership to help the company set foot in India.
While declaring Ashok Leyland's financial performance for FY 2018-19, Hinduja denied the reports and said they were not looking at collaborations on cars. "I have said many times. We really are not looking at any collaboration on cars. That is not an area we are focused upon. Nor has Tesla been in touch with us. Just clarifying on that," he said. He said the electric vehicle business was a new sector and the technology was evolving fast. "We are happy to have discussions with people who have been in this sector and have better knowledge in this sector," he said. On reports of acquiring cash-strapped Jet Airways, he said,
"As far as Jet Airways is concerned, you know, I would not like to discuss it here. I would only say that the group is evaluating the opportunity". "It is very premature. The group is looking at it, evaluating it," Hinduja said. Hinduja Group has businesses in automotive, energy, infrastructure, finance and banking, IT&ITeS, media and healthcare. Lenders to the full-service carrier, which temporarily ended operations on April 17 as it ran out of cash, is looking for possible suitors. While the SBI-led lenders' consortium is still working on ways to revive the once-storied Jet Airways, the Civil Aviation Ministry has already awarded the carrier's slots at various airports to other airlines on a temporary basis.
While declaring Ashok Leyland's financial performance for FY 2018-19, Hinduja denied the reports and said they were not looking at collaborations on cars. "I have said many times. We really are not looking at any collaboration on cars. That is not an area we are focused upon. Nor has Tesla been in touch with us. Just clarifying on that," he said. He said the electric vehicle business was a new sector and the technology was evolving fast. "We are happy to have discussions with people who have been in this sector and have better knowledge in this sector," he said. On reports of acquiring cash-strapped Jet Airways, he said,
"As far as Jet Airways is concerned, you know, I would not like to discuss it here. I would only say that the group is evaluating the opportunity". "It is very premature. The group is looking at it, evaluating it," Hinduja said. Hinduja Group has businesses in automotive, energy, infrastructure, finance and banking, IT&ITeS, media and healthcare. Lenders to the full-service carrier, which temporarily ended operations on April 17 as it ran out of cash, is looking for possible suitors. While the SBI-led lenders' consortium is still working on ways to revive the once-storied Jet Airways, the Civil Aviation Ministry has already awarded the carrier's slots at various airports to other airlines on a temporary basis.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
-
Tuesday 07 May , 2019
Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
Tuesday 07 May , 2019 Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
Monday 13 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IAF All-Women Crew Makes History, Flies Mi-17 Helicopter for the First Time
- Let's Talk Freely About Periods. One that Doesn't Begin With 'Have I Stained My Skirt?'
- PUBG Mobile: 5 Unorthodox Accessories and Collectibles for Every PUBG Fan
- Tom Holland Has Taken It Upon Himself to Give Out Spider-Man Far From Home Spoilers, Latest One is Huge
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Dhoni is the 'Captain' of All Captains: Raina
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results