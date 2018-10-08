English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
HMSI Extends Partnership with Shriram Automall for 3 Years
Initiated in 2015, the partnership has resulted in transparent dealing and proper documentation of the pre-owned two-wheelers, bridging the gap of unorganised structure in the pre-owned industry.
Image credit: Reuters.
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) announced an extension of its partnership with Shriram Automall India for the next three years to sell pre-owned two-wheelers. Initiated in 2015, the partnership has resulted in transparent dealing and proper documentation of the pre-owned two-wheelers, bridging the gap of unorganised structure in the pre-owned industry.
"In this evolving business, we always look for those partners who can provide quality solutions to us and Shriram Automall India Ltd has worked phenomenally well. With this extension, we will be exploring more innovations providing best deals to our customers," HMSI Senior Vice President - Sales & Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said in a statement.
Within two and a half years, the company's pre-owned business has doubled from 75 cities to 174 cities, covering 24 states across India. Honda had earlier selected 10 teenagers from North East for the final round to select 20 riders from India for training in their racing academy. The Japanese company's wholly-owned subsidiary Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) is currently organising talent hunt competitions across various cities to select these 20 riders.
