HMSI Offering Extension on Warranty and Free Service Till July 31 Due to Covid-19 Lockdown

Prioritizing safety & well-being of customers and associates, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. today announced extension of warranty and free vehicle service benefits till 31st July 2021 across all its dealership networks pan-India. This extension will be applicable for all Honda 2Wheeler India’s customers, whose vehicle’s free service, warranty and extended warranty was originally ending between 1st April 2021 and 31st May 2021.

With customer centric approach aims to reassure Honda customers facing restricted movement in several States and support them to avail these services at their convenience at a later date before 31st of July 2021, as lockdown eases.

In other news, Honda is working towards launching it electric motorcycle by 2024. The brand intends to roll out three two-wheelers in the personal use category while one motorcycle is expected to be launched in the fun category.

From what is known till now, out of the three two-wheelers, two will be electric scooters while one will be a motorcycle. As of now, there is no detail about the design or battery, but it is being said that vehicle will be able to give a performance that one gets from a 50cc to 125cc petrol-powered two-wheeler.

As for the offering in the Fun category, no particular details are known till now. However, if speculations are to be believed, then there are chances that this two-wheeler will be a high-performance electric motorcycle.

