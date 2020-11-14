HMSI Partners With Repsol Lubricants to Launch Co-Branded Engine Oil in India

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. today announced its strategic alliance with Spain’s largest petroleum company Repsol Lubricants for the launch of ‘Honda Repsol MOTO BIKER & MOTO SCOOTER’ Engine Oil in India. The engine oil which will be marketed as ‘Honda Repsol MOTO’ is exclusively formulated for Honda’s two-wheelers.

The co-branded engine oil comes in 2 exclusive grades - ‘Honda Repsol MOTO BIKER 10W30 MA’ for Honda motorcycles and ‘Honda Repsol MOTO SCOOTER 10W30 MB’ for Honda scooters.

Both the engine oil variants come in 800 ML, 900 ML & 1000 ML packs and are available in the open-market from November 2020.

Speaking on this new synergy, Mr Pradeep Kumar Pandey, Senior Vice President – Customer Service, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Customer satisfaction is at the core of Honda 2Wheelers India. With the aim of providing quality products & services to our customers, we have joined hands with Repsol Lubricants to launch a new product ‘Honda Repsol MOTO’ Engine Oil specially developed & approved by Honda Motor Co. Ltd Japan for the engine of Honda two-wheelers. This strategic step will help us make the engine oil available to customers at all GP Petroleums outlets, thus further enhancing their riding & ownership experience.”

Speaking on the occasion, Ms Clara Velasco- Director Lubricants, Repsol said “Repsol and Honda have been partners in the Repsol Honda MotoGP team for 26 years, and all the experience we have acquired developing lubricants for this demanding level of competition is passed onto our commercial products. We are excited to strengthen this alliance by launching these co-branded lubricants in India which will allow us to extend the range of our products.”

Speaking on the product launch, Mr Prashanth Achar, CEO, GP Petroleums Ltd. said “We are delighted to partner with Honda and bring the Repsol-Honda winning formula to India by launching the co-branded pack for the Indian motorcycle and scooter enthusiasts. Honda Repsol Moto is made from premium quality base oil and formulations. This partnership marks our entry into the OEM driven co-branded two-wheeler lubricant segment.”