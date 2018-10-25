English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hollywood Action Star Dolph Lundgren Stars in Volvo Advertisment

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:October 25, 2018, 12:47 PM IST
Dolph Lundgren in Volvo's "Pump It Up" promotional mini-movie. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Hollywood action star Dolph Lundgren ("Rocky IV," "Universal Soldier," "The Expendables") stars in a new promotional video putting Volvo Construction Equipment's excavators through their paces. Who better than a ripped muscle man to test the limits of a squad of excavators with a heavyweight workout? In a new video from Volvo, the Swedish action-movie star is the bootcamp chief signed up to test excavator endurance.

In this surprising advertising mini-movie, Dolph Lundgren tests Volvo's heavy machinery to the limit on a grueling stunt-filled assault course, all to the sound of Technotronic's late-1980s hit "Pump up the Jam." The film features a line-up of Volvo excavators, weighing between 1.5 to 95 tons, showing off their finest moves. Fellow muscle man, Jean-Claude Van Damme previously starred in a famous 2013 advertisement for Volvo trucks, in which he pulls off an "epic split."



Here's a look at the 'epic split' by action star Jean-Claude Van Damme -


| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
