English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hollywood Action Star Dolph Lundgren Stars in Volvo Advertisment
Fellow muscle man, Jean-Claude Van Damme previously starred in a famous 2013 advertisement for Volvo trucks, in which he pulls off an 'epic split'.
Dolph Lundgren in Volvo's "Pump It Up" promotional mini-movie. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Loading...
Hollywood action star Dolph Lundgren ("Rocky IV," "Universal Soldier," "The Expendables") stars in a new promotional video putting Volvo Construction Equipment's excavators through their paces. Who better than a ripped muscle man to test the limits of a squad of excavators with a heavyweight workout? In a new video from Volvo, the Swedish action-movie star is the bootcamp chief signed up to test excavator endurance.
In this surprising advertising mini-movie, Dolph Lundgren tests Volvo's heavy machinery to the limit on a grueling stunt-filled assault course, all to the sound of Technotronic's late-1980s hit "Pump up the Jam." The film features a line-up of Volvo excavators, weighing between 1.5 to 95 tons, showing off their finest moves. Fellow muscle man, Jean-Claude Van Damme previously starred in a famous 2013 advertisement for Volvo trucks, in which he pulls off an "epic split."
Here's a look at the 'epic split' by action star Jean-Claude Van Damme -
In this surprising advertising mini-movie, Dolph Lundgren tests Volvo's heavy machinery to the limit on a grueling stunt-filled assault course, all to the sound of Technotronic's late-1980s hit "Pump up the Jam." The film features a line-up of Volvo excavators, weighing between 1.5 to 95 tons, showing off their finest moves. Fellow muscle man, Jean-Claude Van Damme previously starred in a famous 2013 advertisement for Volvo trucks, in which he pulls off an "epic split."
Here's a look at the 'epic split' by action star Jean-Claude Van Damme -
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT ABS First Ride Review
-
Saturday 13 October , 2018
Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of BMW Z4
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Jaguar I-Pace
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT ABS First Ride Review
Saturday 13 October , 2018 Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of BMW Z4
Thursday 11 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
Friday 12 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Jaguar I-Pace
Live TV
Recommended For You
- I-League 2018/19 Set to Kick Off as Indian Football Braces For Domestic Overhaul
- Janhvi Kapoor to Play ‘Jason Bourne’ Like Spy in Shashank Khaitan’s Film
- PUBG Mobile 0.9.0 Update Brings Night Mode And Halloween Theme: How to Download [Video]
- Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Days Sale Live: How to Buy Nokia 6.1 Plus For Rs 999
- Explained - What Are BS VI Emission Norms and Why is it Important to Reduce Air Pollution?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...