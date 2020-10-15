Hollywood Actor Tom Cruise Rides India-Made BMW G 310 GS for Mission Impossible 7

For the upcoming instalment of the Mission Impossible franchise, Hollywood actor Tom Cruise was recently spotted shooting on a BMW G 310 GS. For the unaware, the G 310 GS is a result of the partnership between BMW Motorrad and TVS. The motorcycles which are exported around the world is manufactured at TVS' facility in Hosur.

In the 2020 avatar, The new BMW G 310 GS now features a full-LED headlight and LED flashing turn indicators and LED brake lights. The new LED headlight connections eliminate any light cone vibrations on uneven roads.

Both, the clutch lever and the handbrake lever are now adjustable in four stages. Like its predecessor, the new version also have a few high-end details such as the standard upside-down fork, quality materials, supplementary fittings and excellent workmanship all reflect the finest within the segment.

The new BMW G 310 GS features an exclusive color scheme with ‘Style Rallye’ effect. Here, the red frame combines with Kyanite Blue metallic color to showcase the dynamic GS genes. The new BMW G 310 GS has another special ‘40 Years GS’ edition color scheme. It is based on a famous historical model from BMW GS history - the R 100 GS. This edition comes with basic cosmic black color and yellow graphics on tank side panels.

The bike is powered by a 313-cc water-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke engine with four valves and two overhead camshafts with electronic fuel injection. The engine delivers 34 hp at 9,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 28 Nm at 7,500 rpm.