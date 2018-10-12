Hollywood Actor Tom Cruise Seen Riding Kawasaki Ninja H2 During Top Gun 2 Shooting

2019 Kawasaki Ninja H2R at Paris Motor Show 2018. (Image: News18.com)

Tom Cruise, one of the most famous celebrity from Hollywood who has worked in movies like Top Gun and Mission Impossible is known for his love towards automobiles, and that too exotic and fast machines. We have seen him doing some extreme stunts in movies on various bikes and cars. Tom Cruise will soon be back on the silver screen with the sequel to his most notable Top Gun movie – Top Gun 2.While Top Gun is all about dog fights and sorties between fighter jets of the United States Air Force, Cruise can be seen cruising on a Kawasaki Ninja H2, the fastest motorcycle on Earth, which clocked 400kmph once. Kawasaki UK shared a picture of Tom Cruise on Instagram riding the Ninja H2 on the set.Kawasaki Motor earlier launched the MY19 Ninja H2 range in India at starting price of Rs 34.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Kawasaki MY19 range includes the new Ninja H2, Ninja H2 Carbon and Ninja H2R. The key update is the boost in maximum power for the 2019 Ninja H2 which goes up to 231 PS (243 Ps with RAM air) and 141.7 Nm of peak torque.Apart from this, the Ninja H2 sports a new TFT colour instrumentation along with smartphone connectivity to enable riders to connect to their motorcycle wirelessly. Riders can use 'RIDEOLOGY THE APP' to access instrument functions like vehicle info, riding log, telephone notice, general settings etc.In addition to all the updates, the new Ninja H2 also features Kawasaki’s new Highly Durable paint with a special coat that allows scratches to repair themselves, enabling the paint to maintain its high-quality finish. While in some cases the recovery will require one week, in some cases the paint will not recover if the scratches caused by a coin or key, or zip fasteners.The new MY19 Ninja H2 is priced at Rs 34.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) while the price of Ninja H2 Carbon is Rs 41 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Ninja H2R is the most expensive in range and costs Rs 72 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). All these three models are CBU which are produced by selected high-skilled engineers in Japan.