Hollywood Actor Tracy Morgan Crashes His Rs 13 Crore Bugatti Veyron 15 Minutes After Purchasing it

Comedian and actor Tracy Morgan was involved in a minor traffic incident while driving his brand new Bugatti Veyron in midtown Manhattan. While it was nowhere as dangerous as his previous crash, his brand-new Bugatti Veyron sustained minor damage from a Honda CR-V sideswiping Morgan. The accident, nearly five years after he was seriously injured from a Walmart truck crash occurred at low speeds in New York City just 15 minutes after Morgan bought the used 2012 Bugatti Veyron at Manhattan Motorcars, according to TMZ.

A video that was shared by BuzzFeed News on their Twitter page shows Morgan slapping the window of the CR-V and yelling, "B****, get out the car!"

While reports do not specify exactly who was at fault, photos from the incident show CR-V angled into Morgan's Bugatti and that the Veyron took most of the damage on its driver-side front quarter panel.

Thanks for any concern but I am totally fine. My NEW CAR? We shall see. Love you all. — Tracy Morgan (@TracyMorgan) June 4, 2019

The 50-year-old actor's Bugatti has a price tag of around Rs 13.8 crore and a top speed of 410kmph. After the incident, Morgan tweeted, "It wasn't my fault." As per a report in Autoblog, according to the Manhattan Motorcars website, the Pearl-over-Cognac Veyron had only 2,702 km on it at the time of purchase.