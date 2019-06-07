Take the pledge to vote

»
1-min read

Hollywood Actor Tracy Morgan Crashes His Rs 13 Crore Bugatti Veyron 15 Minutes After Purchasing it

The accident occurred at low speeds in New York City just 15 minutes after Morgan bought the used 2012 Bugatti Veyron at Manhattan Motorcars.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 7, 2019, 12:26 PM IST
Hollywood Actor Tracy Morgan Crashes His Rs 13 Crore Bugatti Veyron 15 Minutes After Purchasing it
Tracy Morgan. (Image Source: Reuters)
Comedian and actor Tracy Morgan was involved in a minor traffic incident while driving his brand new Bugatti Veyron in midtown Manhattan. While it was nowhere as dangerous as his previous crash, his brand-new Bugatti Veyron sustained minor damage from a Honda CR-V sideswiping Morgan. The accident, nearly five years after he was seriously injured from a Walmart truck crash occurred at low speeds in New York City just 15 minutes after Morgan bought the used 2012 Bugatti Veyron at Manhattan Motorcars, according to TMZ.

A video that was shared by BuzzFeed News on their Twitter page shows Morgan slapping the window of the CR-V and yelling, "B****, get out the car!"

While reports do not specify exactly who was at fault, photos from the incident show CR-V angled into Morgan's Bugatti and that the Veyron took most of the damage on its driver-side front quarter panel.

The 50-year-old actor's Bugatti has a price tag of around Rs 13.8 crore and a top speed of 410kmph. After the incident, Morgan tweeted, "It wasn't my fault." As per a report in Autoblog, according to the Manhattan Motorcars website, the Pearl-over-Cognac Veyron had only 2,702 km on it at the time of purchase.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

