English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hollywood Actress Margot Robbie Led Nissan Formula E Launch Tour Concludes [Video]
Nissan's entry into the electric street racing series coincides with the launch of the new generation Formula E car.
Nissan completed its Formula E launch tour in Los Angeles today with an event led by Margot Robbie, the company’s electric vehicle and sustainability ambassador, heralding an exciting era for Nissan as it enters the ABB FIA Formula E Championship. (Image: Nissan)
Nissan completed its Formula E launch tour in Los Angeles with an event led by Margot Robbie, the company's electric vehicle and sustainability ambassador, as Nissan enters the ABB FIA Formula E Championship. First revealed at the Geneva Motor Show to high acclaim, followed by its U.S. debut at the New York Auto Show, the Nissan Formula E car was shown to an array of VIP guests in L.A.
Robbie said - "I've already seen many of Nissan's initiatives, designed to bring cleaner air to roads and fairer access to power across the globe. And now, we have this – a fantastic new Formula E car," said Robbie. "I'm excited to see how it will help Nissan develop its EV offering further and bring new and exciting technologies to communities across the world."
Nissan's entry into the electric street racing series coincides with the launch of the new generation Formula E car, featuring striking new aerodynamics and a whole new battery and powertrain package. The Nissan Global Design team in Japan designed the livery.
Nissan is the first Japanese automotive brand to enter Formula E. The entry is the latest expression of Nissan Intelligent Mobility, the company's vision for changing how cars are driven, powered and integrated into society.
Also Read: Bollywood Star Farhan Akhtar Buys Himself Jeep Grand Cherokee!
"Nissan is proud to be a leader when it comes to ingenuity and innovation in EV technology, with more than 300,000 Nissan LEAF vehicles sold worldwide. So taking on the challenge of Formula E is a natural extension, and we've been proud to have Margot Robbie helping us take that message to a global audience," said Daniele Schillaci, executive vice president of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
In October, Robbie announced three new Nissan sustainability pilot projects that aim to harness the skills and ingenuity of Nissan's global workforce to improve energy access and disaster relief. One is to build a microgrid system to provide power for local communities in developing countries that don't have sustainable access to energy; another seeks to partner with organizations in vulnerable areas to find ways that Nissan and its technologies can help during natural disasters.
Season five of the Formula E series is expected to begin in December 2018 and will visit major cities around the world including New York, Paris, Berlin, Rome, Zurich and Hong Kong.
Also Watch:
Also Watch
Robbie said - "I've already seen many of Nissan's initiatives, designed to bring cleaner air to roads and fairer access to power across the globe. And now, we have this – a fantastic new Formula E car," said Robbie. "I'm excited to see how it will help Nissan develop its EV offering further and bring new and exciting technologies to communities across the world."
Nissan's entry into the electric street racing series coincides with the launch of the new generation Formula E car, featuring striking new aerodynamics and a whole new battery and powertrain package. The Nissan Global Design team in Japan designed the livery.
Nissan is the first Japanese automotive brand to enter Formula E. The entry is the latest expression of Nissan Intelligent Mobility, the company's vision for changing how cars are driven, powered and integrated into society.
Also Read: Bollywood Star Farhan Akhtar Buys Himself Jeep Grand Cherokee!
"Nissan is proud to be a leader when it comes to ingenuity and innovation in EV technology, with more than 300,000 Nissan LEAF vehicles sold worldwide. So taking on the challenge of Formula E is a natural extension, and we've been proud to have Margot Robbie helping us take that message to a global audience," said Daniele Schillaci, executive vice president of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
In October, Robbie announced three new Nissan sustainability pilot projects that aim to harness the skills and ingenuity of Nissan's global workforce to improve energy access and disaster relief. One is to build a microgrid system to provide power for local communities in developing countries that don't have sustainable access to energy; another seeks to partner with organizations in vulnerable areas to find ways that Nissan and its technologies can help during natural disasters.
Season five of the Formula E series is expected to begin in December 2018 and will visit major cities around the world including New York, Paris, Berlin, Rome, Zurich and Hong Kong.
Also Watch:
Also Watch
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
-
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
Saturday 14 April , 2018 127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Indian Cricketer Hardik Pandya Buys Audi A6 Luxury Sedan Worth Rs 65 Lakh
- Kohli Doesn't Feel Like Wearing Orange Cap, Markande Elated
- [In Pics] OnePlus 6 Camera Samples Revealed by OnePlus CEO; Company Hints at Water Resistant Make
- Bollywood Star Farhan Akhtar Buys Himself Jeep Grand Cherokee
- Kalank: Madhuri-Sanjay To Reunite On Screen Along With Alia, Varun, Sonakshi and Aditya