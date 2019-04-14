English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Smokey and the Bandit's Legendary 1979 Pontiac Trans Am to Go Under the Hammer
The car, which Reynolds co-owned with his business partner Gene Kennedy, is expected to fetch up to $500,000 at auction, Julien's said in a statement.
Burt Reynolds stands next to a 1979 Pontiac Trans Am, which was the last Trans Am owned and driven by Reynolds, in this Julien's Auctions photo. (Image: Reuters)
One of Burt Reynolds' favorite cars is going up for auction in June along with some of his cowboy boots, hats, sports jackets and other items from his estate, Julien's Auctions said earlier. The two-day auction in Beverly Hills, authorized by the actor's family, comes almost a year after the death at age 82 of the charming star who was one of Hollywood's favorite actors.
The highlight of the auction is a 1979 Pontiac Trans Am car that Reynolds used on photo shoots and drove on the Bandit Run cross country rally, which re-enacts the journey at the center of his 1977 film "Smokey and the Bandit."
The car, which Reynolds co-owned with his business partner Gene Kennedy, is expected to fetch up to $500,000 at auction, Julien's said in a statement.
Two pairs of leather cowboy boots - one red and one yellow - are also offered for sale with estimates ranging from $800 to $2,000 a pair, along with two cowboy hats.
Burt Reynolds sits in a 1979 Pontiac Trans Am, which was the last Trans Am owned and driven by Reynolds, in this Julien's Auctions photo. (Image: Reuters)
Reynolds started out as a football player at Florida State University (FSU) before injuries suffered in a car crash wrecked his hopes of a professional career.
But his attachment to FSU remained strong. The auction includes several custom or personalized FSU baseball, basketball and varsity jackets.
Other highlights include an oil on canvas painting of the actor's favorite horse titled "Cartouche," which carries an estimate of $20,000 - $30,000. Other artworks, furniture and dozens of personal items are also being offered for sale.
The auction will take place in Beverly Hills on June 15 and 16, and will be preceded by a public exhibition of some of the items from June 10-14.
Reynolds, who was also known for the 1960s television series "Gunsmoke" and the movies "Deliverance" and "Boogie Nights," died of a heart attack in Florida in September 2018.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
