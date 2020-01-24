Hollywood Star Will Smith Surprises Lyft Customers With a Drive in Porsche Taycan Electric Vehicle

In a bid to promote his film Bad Boys for Life, American actor Will Smith took the role of a driver and drove a new Porsche Taycan car. The actor joined hands with ridesharing company Lyft and picked up passengers in the car.

The surprise pick up of the passengers is a part of a promotional tour named, “Bad Boys for Lyft”.

The film Bad Boys for Life hit screens in the US earlier this month and is slated to hit theatres in India on January 31.

The film is the third in the Bad Boys franchise and the newly released Bad Boy for Life has come after 25 years since the first film was released in 1995. Bad Boy II hit the big screens in 2003.

Will Smith took to Instagram to share a clip from the promotional stint, posting, "Check out @badboys in theatres this weekend because my foot’s too heavy on the gas to be doin’ this @lyft thing full time."

In the promotional video, Will Smith seems to be on an energetic roll and it shows the actor driving four passengers in the new Porsche Taycan car.

German automobile manufacturer Porsche’s new Taycan, which was first unveiled as a concept car at the 2015 Frankfurt Motor Show, is an electric vehicle. The car gives a maximum speed of 162 MPH (Miles per hour) and can reach up to 100 km/h speed in 2.8 seconds. Porsche Taycan has been equipped with an 800-volt system, suggesting it can be charged quickly. The car has four-point LED headlights, lateral air curtains and a 16.8-inch curved display as well.

