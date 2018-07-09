Hollywood Superstar Arnold Schwarzenegger's 'Terminator 2' Harley-Davidson Sold for Rs 3.3 Crore

The Harley-Davidson Fat Boy is undoubtedly one of the most popular model by the American bike manufacturer and in the 1990’s the bike became one of the most selling Harley-Davidson model after the bike was rode by Hollywood action superstar Arnold Schwarzenegger in the movie ‘Terminator 2: Judgment Day’ in 1991. The bike which Arnold rode in the movie was recently auctioned at Icons & Legends of Hollywood auctions was expected to sell for anything between $200,000-300,000 but the bike was sold for almost twice the estimated amount. The bike fetched $480,000 at the auction which is equivalent to Rs 3.3 crore.With less than 1,000 kms on the odometer, this Harley-Davidson Fat Boy is believed to be in good condition and was the part of one of the most iconic motorcycle stunt scenes. The bike was auctioned along leather jacket worn by Arnold Schwarzenegger in the first part of Terminator series. The Lawmaster motorcycle from Judge Dredd and a miniature Jupiter 1 spacecraft used in Lost in Space also went under the hammer.The current generation Harley-Davidson Fat Boy is powered by 1745cc Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine which churns out 144Nm of torque through a six-speed gearbox. The bike gets bike gets chrome components all around and an LED headlamp unit. The current-gen is priced around Rs 18 lakhs in India.