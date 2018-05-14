Holy Lamborghini Huracan RWD Coupe of Pope Francis Auctioned for Rs 5.76 Crore

RM Sotheby’s a well-known auction house is known to auction some of the rarest of the rare vehicles and we have seen some surprise cars. But this time around, RM Sotheby’s has auctioned the Lamborghini Huracan RWD Coupe supercar which was donated to His Holiness Pope Francis by Automobili Lamborghini, and was customized and built to European specifications by Lamborghini's Ad Personam program. The car was signed by Pope Francis himself and was commissioned in November 2017. The supercar was expected to fetch as much as $415,000 but the on the day of the auction the car was sold at $861,575.The car is finished in Bianco Monocerus contrasted by Giallo Tiberino stripes and detailing in homage to the colours of the flag of Vatican City. Riding on diamond-finished 20-inch Giano wheels covering Nero callipers, the car is trimmed within in Bianco Leda Sportivo leather, with Lamborghini crests adorning the headrests.The final touch was added by the Pope himself, who signed the bonnet of the car upon seeing it for the first time. Presented in virtually as-new condition, the Huracán has remained in static storage since being produced in late 2017.All proceeds from the sale of this Huracán RWD Coupe will be delivered directly to the Holy Father, who will allocate the proceeds as follows: 70% to the city of Nineveh, Iraq (a city heavily attacked and besieged by ISIS), 10% to 'Amici per il Centrafrica Onlus', 10% to Groupe International Chirurgiens Amis de la Main (GICAM) and 10% to the Pope John XXIII Community Association.