English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Powered by
Holy Lamborghini Huracan RWD Coupe of Pope Francis Auctioned for Rs 5.76 Crore
The car is finished in Bianco Monocerus contrasted by Giallo Tiberino stripes and detailing in homage to the colours of the flag of Vatican City.
Pope Francis signed Lamborghini Huracan. (Image: Lamborghini)
RM Sotheby’s a well-known auction house is known to auction some of the rarest of the rare vehicles and we have seen some surprise cars. But this time around, RM Sotheby’s has auctioned the Lamborghini Huracan RWD Coupe supercar which was donated to His Holiness Pope Francis by Automobili Lamborghini, and was customized and built to European specifications by Lamborghini's Ad Personam program. The car was signed by Pope Francis himself and was commissioned in November 2017. The supercar was expected to fetch as much as $415,000 but the on the day of the auction the car was sold at $861,575.
Also Read: Now Modify Your Honda City as a Convertible Lamborghini for Just Rs 7.5 Lakhs [Video]
The car is finished in Bianco Monocerus contrasted by Giallo Tiberino stripes and detailing in homage to the colours of the flag of Vatican City. Riding on diamond-finished 20-inch Giano wheels covering Nero callipers, the car is trimmed within in Bianco Leda Sportivo leather, with Lamborghini crests adorning the headrests.
The final touch was added by the Pope himself, who signed the bonnet of the car upon seeing it for the first time. Presented in virtually as-new condition, the Huracán has remained in static storage since being produced in late 2017.
All proceeds from the sale of this Huracán RWD Coupe will be delivered directly to the Holy Father, who will allocate the proceeds as follows: 70% to the city of Nineveh, Iraq (a city heavily attacked and besieged by ISIS), 10% to 'Amici per il Centrafrica Onlus', 10% to Groupe International Chirurgiens Amis de la Main (GICAM) and 10% to the Pope John XXIII Community Association.
Also Watch
Also Read: Now Modify Your Honda City as a Convertible Lamborghini for Just Rs 7.5 Lakhs [Video]
The car is finished in Bianco Monocerus contrasted by Giallo Tiberino stripes and detailing in homage to the colours of the flag of Vatican City. Riding on diamond-finished 20-inch Giano wheels covering Nero callipers, the car is trimmed within in Bianco Leda Sportivo leather, with Lamborghini crests adorning the headrests.
The final touch was added by the Pope himself, who signed the bonnet of the car upon seeing it for the first time. Presented in virtually as-new condition, the Huracán has remained in static storage since being produced in late 2017.
All proceeds from the sale of this Huracán RWD Coupe will be delivered directly to the Holy Father, who will allocate the proceeds as follows: 70% to the city of Nineveh, Iraq (a city heavily attacked and besieged by ISIS), 10% to 'Amici per il Centrafrica Onlus', 10% to Groupe International Chirurgiens Amis de la Main (GICAM) and 10% to the Pope John XXIII Community Association.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
-
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 : All You Need to Know
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
-
Wednesday 09 May , 2018
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Thursday 10 May , 2018
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 : All You Need to Know
Saturday 12 May , 2018 Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
Saturday 12 May , 2018 How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
Wednesday 09 May , 2018 Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Thursday 10 May , 2018 Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Apple Watch Saves 76 Year-Old Man's Life With Its Heart Rate Alert
- Varun Dhawan Almost Looks Unrecognisable in Katrina Kaif's Throwback Photo
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Sparkles and Shines In a Rami Kadi Couture
- IPL 2018: Punjab Aim to Return to Winning Ways Against Bangalore
- Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son