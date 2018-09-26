Honda 2-Wheelers Crosses 20 Lakh Cumulative Exports Milestone

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) said it has crossed 20 lakh cumulative exports mark, 17 years after it started shipping its products overseas. The company had started exporting with Activa in 2001 and it took 14 years to cross the first 10 lakh cumulative exports mark. It has, however, taken only three years to export the latest 10 lakh units."Our tri-fold strategy of introducing new models, entering new markets while consolidating in existing markets has resulted in achieving two million export milestone," HMSI Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said in a statement.The future is exciting as the BS-VI norms effective in 2020 will unlock new markets for the company, he added. The company currently exports its two-wheelers to 28 diverse markets across Asia-Oceania, Latin America, Middle East and Europe.