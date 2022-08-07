Honda 2-Wheelers India to Launch New BigWing Model Tomorrow

Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India (HMSI) is gearing up to welcome a new entrant to their BigWing lineup on August 8. The Japanese automaker has been teasing the launch on its social media platforms.

The hush-hush around what exactly awaits the bike buffs is pretty impenetrable since not much has been revealed, except that the vehicle is “formidable.” The buzz around this title is quite loud and has resulted in sky-high anticipation and expectations.

Hold onto your excitement as the Formidable is set to hit the street on 8th August! Register here to catch the livecast of The Formidable- https://t.co/r2BB3BLeSl#TheFormidable #HondaBigWing #BigWingIndia #Motorcycle #Bikes #BikeRides pic.twitter.com/zbsK4O2vt6 — Honda BigWing India (@BigWingIndia) August 5, 2022

Sharing a broadcast link of the launch that will go live on Monday, the official Twitter handle of Honda BigWing India shared another post that read, “The FORMIDABLE will be live soon.” Calling the product a “masculine perfection,” the manufacturer, in the caption said, “It is fast, It is fierce. Fearless and furious. It is the one that will twin your fighter spirit.”

Conquer the urban arena in a formidable fashion. Get ready to rev with this masculine perfection that seems straight out of a workout. It’s fast. It’s fierce. Fearless and furious. It’s the one that will twin your fighter spirit. https://t.co/jVig2y2MKX — Honda BigWing India (@BigWingIndia) August 6, 2022

Speculations are dominating the air around the launch. Many believe that Honda could launch the Forza 350 maxi-scooter. As per an Autocar report, very few of these scooters were brought to India and every single one of them was bagged by the buyers almost immediately. Seeing the response, the automaker might be mulling over an official launch in India.

Second speculation brings the CB500X into the picture. While the bike is already up for sale in India for a while now, the company could unveil an updated version of the CB500X.

BigWing is the premium arm of Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India that deals with models ranging from 300cc to 500cc. Some of the very successful products to come out of this line-up includes CB300R, CB350RS, H’ness CB350, CB500X, among others.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here