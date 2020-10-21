Honda 2Wheelers Announces Discounts and Offers up to Rs 11,000 ahead of Festive Season

Honda 2Wheelers India has announced the ‘Honda Super 6’ offer on its two-wheelers in India ahead of the upcoming festive season. As part of this, the Japanese automaker has announced 6 offers with savings going up to Rs 11,000.

Saving up to Rs 11,000 on retail finance:

Honda customers can now avail finance up to 100% of vehicle value. Adding to the savings is the lowest ever rate of interest starting 7.99% onwards and 50% discount on EMIs for the first 3 months. Customers can avail finance from Honda’s various finance partners like IDFC First Bank, L&T Financial Services, IndusInd Bank, Muthoot Capital, Cholamandalam Finance, Tata Capital two-wheeler loans among others.

Cash-back up to Rs 5,000 on credit and debit card:

Honda is offering 5 per cent cashback of up to Rs 5,000 on credit card or debit card purchase. This offer benefits customers with cashback on EMIs. This scheme is applicable on credit card EMI of 5 banks – ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, Yes Bank, Standard Chartered and Federal Bank. For Bank of Baroda credit card users, the 5% cashback offer is also applicable without EMI option. Further, ICICI customers can also avail the cashback on debit card EMIs. Honda customers can also benefit from up to Rs 2,500 cashback through Paytm.

Also Watch:

Honda Joy Club:

Customers can also avail privileges, rewards and benefits by enrolling in Honda Joy Club. Becoming a member costs Rs 349 and the benefits include instant cashback of Rs 200 on Mobikwik, credit of 340 Honda currency and personal accident insurance cover for Rs 1 lakh. Customers also get access to discounts on vehicle servicing, parts, paid labour charges, free pick-up and drop across Honda’s network and can earn bonus points for referrals or exchange of their existing Honda 2Wheeler. Additionally, points earned can also be spent outside Honda at over 30 brands across lifestyle, apparel, restaurants, pharmacy and entertainment.