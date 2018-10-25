English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Honda 2Wheelers Felicitates Indian Paralympic Athlete Deepa Malik for 2018 Asian Para Games
Honda 2Wheelers India had sponsored Deepa Malik's essential expenses like training material, including new wheelchair, physiotherapist and nutritionist fees and coaching.
File image of Deepa Malik showing her silver medal. (Getty Images)
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India felicitated Deepa Malik, the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Paralympic Games, for her achievements. She also won medals at the recent Asian Para Games in Jakarta, said a press note here. Deepa Malik has won medals in three consecutive years in Asian Para Games.
Honda 2Wheelers India had sponsored Malik's essential expenses like training material, including new wheelchair, physiotherapist and nutritionist fees and coaching, the release said. Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, Director-General and Corporate Affairs was present at the event to felicitate Deepa Malik.
Speaking on the occasion, Malik, who won two bronze medals at the Asian Para Games, said, "Being a Paralympic athlete comes with a lot of challenges and I thank Honda for supporting me in my journey to make India proud on international level."
She won a silver medal in the shot put at the 2016 Rio Paralympic Games and has won a total of 18 international medals at various events.
