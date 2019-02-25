English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Honda 2Wheelers India Conducts Talent Hunt in Coimbatore
Through this platform, Honda 2Wheelers India will groom the best of young riders from Coimbatore for a racing career. The talent hunt was previously held in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Aizawl, Delhi and Pune.
Image used for representative purpose. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Loading...
The 'IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Hunt' was held recently in which as many as 19 youngsters including a 13-year old participated. The talent hunt is Honda's initiative, which aims to identify young racers starting as early as 13 years of age, a press release said. Through this platform, Honda 2Wheelers India will groom the best of young riders from Coimbatore for a racing career. The talent hunt was previously held in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Aizawl, Delhi and Pune.
The candidates had to go through three levels of tests, including physical fitness, race orientation and riding skills especially for the race track. On the jury were Prabhu Nagaraj, Vice President, Brand & Communication, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, Koji Takahashi, Deputy Director-Brand & Communication, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India and Ramji Govindrajan, Director, Ten10 Racing.
After shortlisting in phase 1, the top candidates of the talent hunt of Coimbatore will be trained at Honda Ten10 Racing Academy and will given opportunity to ride at the MMRT, Chennai on March 4, 2019 in Phase II. It is from this pool of talent that Honda will pick up the best riders. The selected riders will then join the 12 selected riders to race in the Honda Talent Cup CBR 150R category in the 2019 season.
"The IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Hunt is a part of our new motorsports direction and commitment to build a structure to develop young talent in the country. Many of our riders from 2018 have shown tremendous performance at the IDEMITSU Honda Talent Cup 2018 season," Prabhu Nagaraj said.
The candidates had to go through three levels of tests, including physical fitness, race orientation and riding skills especially for the race track. On the jury were Prabhu Nagaraj, Vice President, Brand & Communication, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, Koji Takahashi, Deputy Director-Brand & Communication, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India and Ramji Govindrajan, Director, Ten10 Racing.
After shortlisting in phase 1, the top candidates of the talent hunt of Coimbatore will be trained at Honda Ten10 Racing Academy and will given opportunity to ride at the MMRT, Chennai on March 4, 2019 in Phase II. It is from this pool of talent that Honda will pick up the best riders. The selected riders will then join the 12 selected riders to race in the Honda Talent Cup CBR 150R category in the 2019 season.
"The IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Hunt is a part of our new motorsports direction and commitment to build a structure to develop young talent in the country. Many of our riders from 2018 have shown tremendous performance at the IDEMITSU Honda Talent Cup 2018 season," Prabhu Nagaraj said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rami Malek to Bradley Cooper: Here Are the Hits and Misses of Oscars 2019
- MWC 2019: Nokia 9 PureView With Five Rear Cameras Launched, All The Details
- Trump-Kim Vietnam Summit: A Look at North Korean Leader’s Luxury Train with Mercedes On Board
- Oscars 2019: Regina King's Best Supporting Actress Win Puts Her in Very Cool Company
- Tata 45X Premium Hatchback Can Be Called 'Altroz', Name to be Revealed Today
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results