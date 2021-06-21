Honda 2Wheelers India Inaugurates New BigWing Premium Motorcycle Showroom in Delhi

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) has inaugurated new showroom of its premium big bike business vertical- the Honda BigWing in Delhi at Kanti Nagar. The Silver Wings expanded from its first Gurgaon showroom ending FY’20 to over 40 BigWing dealerships across both BigWing Topline (for entire premium motorcycle range from 300cc to 1800cc) and BigWing (exclusively for mid-size motorcycle segment) retail formats.

Speaking on the inauguration of BigWing in Delhi, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said “ Our focus is on expansion of Honda BigWing (Honda’s exclusive premium motorcycle network) to deliver a truly differentiated immersive experience closer to customer. Today, we are delighted to inaugurate BigWing in Delhi. Through this new premium outlet, we aim to take Honda’s fun motorcycles closer to customers in Delhi and bring to them our mid-size range of premium motorcycles.”

Honda’s premium motorcycle retail format is led by the BigWing Topline in top metros and BigWing in other demand centers. While the marquee Honda BigWing Topline will house Honda’s complete premium motorcycles range starting from H’ness-CB350, CB350RS, CB500X, CBR650R, CB650R, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, adventure tourer Africa Twin Adventure Sports and flagship model Gold Wing Tour; the BigWing will be delighting mid-size motorcycle fans of Honda.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here