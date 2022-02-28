Honda 2Wheelers India Opens New BigWing Dealership in Pune

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has opened a new showroom of their premium big bike business vertical - the Honda BigWing in Pune. It is located at The Jewel of Pimpri, Kamala Cross Building, Opposite PCMC Main Building, Pimpri, Pune. Honda2Wheelers India has already opened a BigWing in Mumbai, as well.

Speaking on the inauguration of BigWing in Pune, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said “Our focus is on expansion of Honda BigWing (Honda’s exclusive premium motorcycle network) to deliver a truly differentiated immersive experience closer to customer. Today, we are delighted to inaugurate BigWing in Pune. Through this new premium outlet, we aim to take Honda’s fun motorcycles closer to customers in Pune and bring to experience our mid-size range of premium motorcycles.”

Honda’s premium motorcycle retail format is led by the BigWing Topline in top metros and BigWing in other demand centres.

While the marquee Honda BigWing Topline houses Honda’s complete premium motorcycle range starting from CB300R, H’ness-CB350 and its Anniversary Edition, CB350RS, CB500X, CBR650R, CB650R, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, adventure tourer Africa Twin Adventure Sports and flagship model Gold Wing Tour, the BigWing delights mid-size motorcycle fans of Honda.

