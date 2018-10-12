English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Honda 2Wheelers Launches Digital Loyalty Programme in India
The Honda Joy Club membership, which is open to both new as well as the existing 39 million customers of the company, would come at a cost of Rs 299.
Image used for representative purpose. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) Thursday launched a digital loyalty programme named Honda Joy Club for its customers, offering cashbacks and a host of other benefits. The club membership, which is open to both new as well as the existing 39 million customers of the company, would come at a cost of Rs 299. However, it can be availed for free till November 30, YS Guleria, vice-president for sales and marketing, said.
"It's the first time that a 100 percent digital loyalty programme is empowering customers with choice. Now Honda customers enrolling on Joy Club programme can earn virtual Honda currency at both purchase and subsequently every service visit too," said Guleria.
Benefits range from complimentary Kisan Samadhan Services to personal accident insurance cover worth Rs 1 lakh for three years. Offers under the redemption include discounts on hospitality, travel, healthcare, apparel, F&B, entertainment, personal care, insurance, among others. Honda's agrarian customers can redeem Honda currency to buy IFFCO Kisan Samadhan services as well, the firm said.
Minoru Kato, president and chief executive officer, HMSI, said, "Joy Club is unprecedented in its concept, unparallelled in its scale and unmatched in the rewards for the 39 million customers of Honda family which is further growing at a fast pace." HMSI currently commands 59 percent market share in the scooter segment and 14 percent in the motorcycle market. India accounts for 32 percent of Honda's global two-wheeler sales.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
