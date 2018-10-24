English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Honda 2Wheelers Signs MoU with NSDC to Support Automotive Laboratories Across India
Honda plans to support 10 learning centres under National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) for skill development of the youths, keeping major focus on East India.
Image used for representative purpose. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Loading...
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India said it has joined hands with National Skill Development Corporation to support 10 automotive laboratories across India. The company plans to support 10 learning centres under NSDC for skill development of the youths, keeping major focus on East India. Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) for the automotive laboratories, an official release said.
"Honda's efforts will be in the direction of providing relevant tools and equipments to these labs at Kolkata, Guwahati, Ranchi, Patna, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Vijayawada, Dehradun, Varanasi and Cuttack," it added.
Authentic platform will be built by Honda for students practising trade specific skills on various aspects of vehicle maintenance and repair, the statement said. The company claimed that this tie-up is expected to benefit at least 1,200 young students by next year.
Speaking on the association, HMSI Senior Vice President (Customer Service) Pradeep Pandey said: "Honda supports the Skill India mission and signing this MoU with NSDC will further strengthen our efforts in the direction. We will develop 10 training labs under this tie-up to empower local youth across the country.
"Further to the MoU with NSDC, Honda has also collaborated with several state governments for development of skilled manpower for automobile sector, the statement said.
"Honda's efforts will be in the direction of providing relevant tools and equipments to these labs at Kolkata, Guwahati, Ranchi, Patna, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Vijayawada, Dehradun, Varanasi and Cuttack," it added.
Authentic platform will be built by Honda for students practising trade specific skills on various aspects of vehicle maintenance and repair, the statement said. The company claimed that this tie-up is expected to benefit at least 1,200 young students by next year.
Speaking on the association, HMSI Senior Vice President (Customer Service) Pradeep Pandey said: "Honda supports the Skill India mission and signing this MoU with NSDC will further strengthen our efforts in the direction. We will develop 10 training labs under this tie-up to empower local youth across the country.
"Further to the MoU with NSDC, Honda has also collaborated with several state governments for development of skilled manpower for automobile sector, the statement said.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT ABS First Ride Review
-
Saturday 13 October , 2018
Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of BMW Z4
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Jaguar I-Pace
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT ABS First Ride Review
Saturday 13 October , 2018 Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of BMW Z4
Thursday 11 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
Friday 12 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Jaguar I-Pace
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ayushmann Khurrana: The New Middle Class Hero is Also a Box Office Champion
- Apple iPhone XR Review: The Colourful iPhone That Sets up Many Questions
- Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Live: Top 5 Gadgets You Can Buy
- Smart Assistant Technology Puts F1 Fans' Fingers on the Pulse
- WATCH: Veena Artist Plays Shankar Mahadevan's 'Breathless' Without a Pause
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...