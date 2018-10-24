Honda 2Wheelers Signs MoU with NSDC to Support Automotive Laboratories Across India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India said it has joined hands with National Skill Development Corporation to support 10 automotive laboratories across India. The company plans to support 10 learning centres under NSDC for skill development of the youths, keeping major focus on East India. Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) for the automotive laboratories, an official release said."Honda's efforts will be in the direction of providing relevant tools and equipments to these labs at Kolkata, Guwahati, Ranchi, Patna, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Vijayawada, Dehradun, Varanasi and Cuttack," it added.Authentic platform will be built by Honda for students practising trade specific skills on various aspects of vehicle maintenance and repair, the statement said. The company claimed that this tie-up is expected to benefit at least 1,200 young students by next year.Speaking on the association, HMSI Senior Vice President (Customer Service) Pradeep Pandey said: "Honda supports the Skill India mission and signing this MoU with NSDC will further strengthen our efforts in the direction. We will develop 10 training labs under this tie-up to empower local youth across the country."Further to the MoU with NSDC, Honda has also collaborated with several state governments for development of skilled manpower for automobile sector, the statement said.