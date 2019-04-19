Take the pledge to vote

Honda Accord Recalled in India to Replace Faulty Takata Airbags, 3,669 Units Affected

Honda Cars India (HCIL) has voluntarily recalled 3,669 units of its premium sedan Accord to replace faulty driver side front airbag inflators.

IANS

Updated:April 19, 2019, 3:32 PM IST
Honda Accord. Representational image. (Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Honda Accord)
Honda Cars India (HCIL) has voluntarily recalled 3,669 units of its premium sedan Accord to replace faulty driver side front airbag inflators. An inflator system is used to pump-in gas at a high-speed to inflate the airbag in case of an accident. Accordingly, the company will replace the "Takata driver side front airbag inflators" of 3,669 vehicles manufactured between 2003 and 2006 as part of a precautionary global recall campaign.

"The replacement will be carried out free of cost at HCIL dealerships across India from 18th April, 2019 and the company will communicate with the customers directly," the company said in a statement.

The company further said that Takata airbag inflator recalls have impacted several carmakers globally and that HCIL continued to urge owners of Honda vehicles affected by the recall to get their vehicles repaired by authorized dealers as soon as possible.

"HCIL reiterates the importance of replacing the affected Takata front airbag inflators urgently as they may deploy with excessive internal pressure when activated," the statement said.

"The airbag inflator casing might rupture, which may result in injury or safety risk to the vehicle occupants," it added.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
