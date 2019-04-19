English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Honda Accord Recalled in India to Replace Faulty Takata Airbags, 3,669 Units Affected
Honda Cars India (HCIL) has voluntarily recalled 3,669 units of its premium sedan Accord to replace faulty driver side front airbag inflators.
Honda Accord. Representational image. (Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Honda Accord)
Loading...
Honda Cars India (HCIL) has voluntarily recalled 3,669 units of its premium sedan Accord to replace faulty driver side front airbag inflators. An inflator system is used to pump-in gas at a high-speed to inflate the airbag in case of an accident. Accordingly, the company will replace the "Takata driver side front airbag inflators" of 3,669 vehicles manufactured between 2003 and 2006 as part of a precautionary global recall campaign.
"The replacement will be carried out free of cost at HCIL dealerships across India from 18th April, 2019 and the company will communicate with the customers directly," the company said in a statement.
The company further said that Takata airbag inflator recalls have impacted several carmakers globally and that HCIL continued to urge owners of Honda vehicles affected by the recall to get their vehicles repaired by authorized dealers as soon as possible.
"HCIL reiterates the importance of replacing the affected Takata front airbag inflators urgently as they may deploy with excessive internal pressure when activated," the statement said.
"The airbag inflator casing might rupture, which may result in injury or safety risk to the vehicle occupants," it added.
"The replacement will be carried out free of cost at HCIL dealerships across India from 18th April, 2019 and the company will communicate with the customers directly," the company said in a statement.
The company further said that Takata airbag inflator recalls have impacted several carmakers globally and that HCIL continued to urge owners of Honda vehicles affected by the recall to get their vehicles repaired by authorized dealers as soon as possible.
"HCIL reiterates the importance of replacing the affected Takata front airbag inflators urgently as they may deploy with excessive internal pressure when activated," the statement said.
"The airbag inflator casing might rupture, which may result in injury or safety risk to the vehicle occupants," it added.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
-
Sunday 24 March , 2019
Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
Friday 22 March , 2019 Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
Sunday 24 March , 2019 Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jio Effect: Vodafone Introduces New Rs 999 Prepaid Plan With 12GB Data, Unlimited Calling For Year
- Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif Are Painfully Philosophical in New Bharat Poster
- Amazon and Google Rediscovering Their Friendship is Great For YouTube And Amazon Video
- Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL Press Renders Reveal Notchless Display, 3.5mm Audio Jack
- PUBG, Fortnite Now Banned in Iraq Over Negative Effects on The Health, Culture And Security
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results