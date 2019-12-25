Honda Activa 125 and SP 125 BS-VI Models Cross 60,000 Unit Sales in India

Honda Motorcycle Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. today announced that its first two BS-VI offerings, the new Activa 125 BS-VI and 125cc motorcycle SP 125 have crossed 60,000 units’ dispatch landmark in record time, even as both these BS-VI models are moving fast towards all-India availability at its network.

Speaking on this achievement, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said: “We thank our valued customers for their trust in brand Honda, especially in this transition to the BS-VI era. Honda’s technology in its first two BS-VI models (Activa 125 BS-VI and SP 125) has started #AQuietRevolution led by many patents like enhanced smart power (eSP) and ACG starter motor. Doubling this delight are the many first-in-segment advanced features, significant mileage up, coupled with the superior peace of mind offered by two-wheeler industry’s first 6-year warranty. Crossing 60,000 units’ landmark a quarter before the BS-VI March 2020 deadline, even as we are yet to complete the all India market availability; is a testimony of Indian customers’ confidence on Honda in the BS-VI era.”

Honda's #AQuietRevolution campaign is built around the new BS-VI engine with its Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) technology. The eSP technology integrates Honda’s patented ACG Starter motor with Programmed Fuel Injection that reduces emissions and frictional losses.

Activa 125 BS-VI

Honda Activa 125 has been developed with as many as 26 new patents, Honda’s trusted 125cc PGM-FI HET engine boosted by the eSP technology and promises 13 per cent more mileage, along with features such as: Side Stand Indicator with engine inhibitor, digital analogue meter, integrated dual function switch and external fuel lid, Idling Stop System, front glove box for additional storage and special 6-year warranty package.

The Activa 125 BSVI is available in three variants: Standard / Alloy / Deluxe; Four colours: Rebel Red Metallic, Midnight Blue Metallic, Heavy Grey Metallic, Pearl Precious White; with price starting at Rs 67,490 (Ex-showroom Delhi).

SP 125 BS-VI

Honda’s new SP 125 is powered by 19 new patents and the new 125cc HET engine powered by the eSP technology delivers 16 per cent more mileage. It also comes with features such as: full digital meter, LED DC headlamp, Engine Start/Stop switch, Integrated headlamp beam/Passing switch, Eco Indicator, Gear Position Indicator. The 125cc bike also comes with a 6-year warranty package.

SP 125 is available in 2 variants (Drum and Disc), four colours (Striking Green / Mat Axis Grey Metallic / Imperial Red Metallic / Pearl Siren Blue) and is priced attractively starting Rs. 72,900 (Ex-showroom Delhi).

