Honda Activa 125 BS-VI Launched in India at Rs 67,490
The Honda Activa 125 BS-VI has been launched in presence of Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road, Transport and Highways.
Nitin Gadkari launches Honda Activa BS6. (Image: Manav Sinha/ News18.com)
Honda Motorcycles and Scooter India has launched the new BS-VI compliant Activa 125 in India at Rs 67,490. There are three variants to opt from Standard, Alloy and Deluxe. Apart from a few mechanical tweaks to the engine, such as the introduction of new programmed fuel injection, to meet with the new emission norms, Honda has retained most of its features from the previous generation. A few tweaks that make its way into the BS-VI variant comes in the form of a restyled LED positioning in headlamps, a front chrome chest and embossed Activa 125 logo on the taillight.
Honda Activa 125 BS-VI. (Image: Arjit Garg/News18.com)
The scooter also gets a new silent starter system and a new digital analogue meter as well. The Supreme Court of India recently ruled that no Bharat Stage IV vehicle shall be sold across the country with effect from April 1, 2020. A three-judge bench said that the need of the hour was to move to a cleaner fuel. In 2016, the Centre announced that the country would skip the BS-V norms altogether and adopt BS-VI norms by 2020. The major difference between the existing BS-IV and forthcoming BS-VI norms is the presence of sulphur in the fuel. While the BS-IV fuels contain 50 parts per million (ppm) sulphur, the BS-VI grade fuel only has 10 ppm sulphur content.
To wrap it up, automakers have a huge stock that does not comply with the soon-to-be-implemented BS VI emission norm and they risk facing huge losses. Whereas, as per the Centre, automakers have been given enough time for the transition and they have done their part to provide cleaner fuel, which cost a significant amount of money to do so.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus Salary is Three Times More Than Any Other Serie A Player's Wages
- Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar's Plan of Bank Robbery in The Sky Is Pink Goes Kaput
- Massive Fire Breaks Out at Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan’s Coolie No 1 Film Sets
- 10-year-old Boy Has Been Battling to Save His Friend, 'Howard', a Massive Crocodile
- Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Four Goals for Portugal in 5-1 Rout of Lithuania; Second Was Absolutely Comical