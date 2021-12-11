Honda Activa 125 Premium Edition Launched, Priced From Rs 78,725

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched a special edition of the Activa 125, simply called the ‘Premium Edition’. It costs Rs 78,725 for the drum brake version and Rs 82,280 for the disc brake model (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). So, this special edition is essentially dearer by Rs 1,000 compared to the standard Activa 125. For that, buyers get a dual-tone body colour, blacked-out engine casing, and a body-coloured grab handle at the rear.

Speaking on the occasion, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “Ever since its launch, brand Activa has been a true beacon of change. Historically, with each new addition to the Activa family, Honda has continued its leadership in terms of product quality as well as reliability. The new Activa125 Premium Edition is set to excite customers with its premium appeal.”

Introducing the new Activa 125 Premium Edition, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “As a true companion for millions of Indians, Activa has catered to the diverse needs of 2Wheeler customers across the country. With the launch of Activa125 Premium Edition, we are bringing an elegant and premium style complemented by distinctive design cues and color schemes.”

Moreover, the Honda Activa 125 Premium Edition comes in two colour options - Pearl Amazing White with Matte Magnificent Copper Metallic and Matte Steel Black Metallic with Matte Earl Silver Metallic.

Question is, would you choose the Premium Editon over the standard Activa 125?

