Honda Activa 6G 20th Anniversary Edition Launched in India at Rs 66,816, Gets New Colour Option

Honda Activa has completed two decades with over 2 crore units sold since its debut in India. Celebrating the occasion, the company has launched the special 20th-anniversary edition of Activa 6G.

Talking about the 20-year journey of Activa, Mr. Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The legend was born 20 years ago, when Honda realized The Power of Dreams of India with its debut model – Activa. Since then, every new generation of Honda Activa has introduced Indian riders to advance global technologies ahead of time – be it Combi-Brake System in 2009 (a decade before the norms), Honda Eco Technology (HET) in 2013 or the latest enhanced Smart Power (eSP) technology and 26 new patent applications in 2020 Activa 6G. Celebrating Indian customers love and trust on Activa – the true gold standard of unisex family commute, we are delighted to launch the special 20th Anniversary edition of Activa 6G.”

Introducing the 20th-anniversary edition of Activa 6G, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Delighting lacs of new customers every month, Activa is the torch bearer of India’s two-wheeler industry. We are proud to be a part of the everyday life of incredible India. Today, there is hardly any place in India where you can’t spot an Activa. As the first choice of every Indian family, this specially curated 20th-anniversary edition is to celebrates Activa’s inseparable bond with our customers. Starting from the brand new Matte Mature Brown colour which is a first-ever introduction on any Honda scooter to the distinctive gold embossed logos and more distinctive design cues, Activa 6G - 20th-anniversary edition is as precious as gold!”

The 20th-anniversary edition Activa 6G is owned in an all-new colour - Matte Mature Brown with matching rear grab-rails. There is a shiny embossed 20th year anniversary logo and the special golden Activa logo. The special edition also gets black steel wheels on both front and rear.