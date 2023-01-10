Honda Activa 7G Electric Hybrid Could Launch on January 23, Here's All You Need to Know

Honda is set to introduce a new two-wheeler in the Indian market on January 23. The company dropped a new invite teaser on its social media platforms, asking auto enthusiasts to “Get Ready To Find The New Smart". The invite features the new H-Smart logo up front.

Also Read: 2022 Honda Activa Premium Edition Launched in India

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) is expected to launch the hybrid variant of the Activa for the Indian market. It had filed for a new H-Smart trademark in December 2022. However, details about the technology have not yet been disclosed by the brand yet. On their BS4 scooters and motorbikes, the Honda 2-wheelers previously had used Honda Eco Technology (HET). The BS6 transition brought about the use of Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) technology to lower friction and enhance combustion.

The new teaser hints that the company is working on new technology. It suggests that AI could be a part of this technology. More details are expected to be confirmed on January 23.

Honda may soon roll out a new hybrid technology designed to increase productivity and reduce operating costs for consumers. The company is also likely to use a hybrid system that makes use of a separate battery that is recharged using regenerative technology like what you’d see in an electric vehicle.

While Honda is yet to reveal any detail about the hybrid technology, if it managed to offer 10-15 km of electric-only riding, the move could be a game changer for the Indian auto market.

The upcoming Honda Activa’s peak speed in purely electric mode is expected to go up to 40 kilometres per hour. Honda may also present a high-voltage, robust hybrid design on January 23. The usage of ICE will be always available for longer journeys. The technology is expected to be included in line-ups of affordable commuters and scooters to boost fuel efficiency numbers.

However, the hybrid technology could cause a spike in the two-wheeler’s existing prices. Honda seems to be enthusiastic about adding hybrid technology to their 2W portfolio before delivering complete EVs in the Indian market. However, an official confirmation is still awaited from the company.

Read all the Latest Auto News here