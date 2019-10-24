Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Honda Activa Clocks Almost 14 Lakh Unit Sales in the Last 6 Months in India

This, as per Honda Two-Wheelers India, means five new customers every minute are riding home on a new Activa.

News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 3:57 PM IST
Honda Activa Clocks Almost 14 Lakh Unit Sales in the Last 6 Months in India
New Honda Activa 125. (Photo: Honda)

Honda Activa has emerged as the highest selling two-wheeler in India in the first six months of fiscal year 2019-20. In the first half of 2019-20, the sales of Honda Activa stood at 13,93,256 units in the April to September 2019 period. Honda has more than doubled its production plan to meet the overwhelming demand from all regions. This, as per Honda Two-Wheelers India, means five new customers every minute are riding home on a new Activa.

Honda launched its iconic scooter – Honda Activa in 2001 and since then, Activa’s convenience, unisex appeal coupled with features like mileage, style and technology has been hugely successful.

It was in 2016-17 that Activa dethroned motorcycles from their 17-year reign as the top selling two-wheeler of India for the first time. Taking the count to over 22 million customers, Activa brand continues to grow in India.

Activa sales alone contribute 14 per cent to the domestic two-wheeler industry. And thanks to this, Honda two wheelers India is the undisputed market leader with 56% market share in the scooter segment.

