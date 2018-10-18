Honda Activa Crosses 2 Crore Sales Milestone, Creates Record in India

Midway into the festival season, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. has announced that India’s highest selling two-wheeler brand Activa, has once again created new milestone. Honda’s iconic Activa is now the first scooter in India to breach the historic 2 crore customer mark.Mr. Minoru Kato, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. announced this feat and expressed his gratitude to the 2 crore happy Indian customers, and said “Over 18 years and 5 generations, Honda 2Wheelers India continuously added value to exceed Customers expectations & making Activa the most preferred choice of Indian 2wheeler buyers. We are delighted that Activa partnered over 2 crore Indian families on the move in realizing their dreams. As India’s Love for Activa grows, we remain committed to take on new challenges and bring joy to our customers.”While it took 15 years to achieve the first 1 crore sales, the recent 2nd crore addition has come in just 3 years, which is four times faster than the time taken to acquire the first 1 crore customers. Launched in 2001, 55,000 units of the Activa were sold in the debut year.