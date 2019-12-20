Honda Adds Major Milestone to Its Name, Manufactures 400 Million Motorcycles Globally

Since the introduction of the Dream D-Type in 1949, Honda’s 70th anniversary of motorcycle mass-production marks the company’s 400 million-unit milestone for global motorcycle production.

Honda was founded in 1948, and began mass-production of motorcycles at its first overseas production facility in Belgium in 1963. Since then, Honda has expanded its production globally in accordance with its fundamental principle of producing locally where there is demand.

Honda currently produces a wide range of motorcycles, from 50cc commuters to 1,800cc models, at 35 facilities in 21 countries.

Since its foundation, Honda has developed and provided products that meet the needs of customers in many countries and regions, based on its belief that “the purpose of technology is to help people.” As a result, Honda achieved its 100 million-unit milestone in 1997, and its 300 million-unit milestone in 2014. In 2018, Honda exceeded an annual production of 20 million units for the first time in its history, and enjoys strong support from customers in the Asia region and worldwide. Honda will continue to construct its development and production structure to meet rising demand. And, Honda will strive to realize is 2030 vision, to serve people worldwide with the “joy of expanding their life’s potential.”

Takahiro Hachigo, Chief Executive Officer, Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

“For 70 years, Honda has provided to customers worldwide motorcycles that make life easier and enjoyable. As a result, we have achieved our 400 million-unit milestone. I am grateful to all of our customers, and everyone involved in development, manufacturing, sales and service of our products. We will continue to do our best to provide attractive products that meet the needs and dreams of our customers worldwide.”

Honda’s path to 400 million-unit global motorcycle production

1948 Honda Motor Co., Ltd. founded

1949 Honda releases its first major motorcycle model, the Dream D-Type

1958 Honda releases its first Super Cub, the Super Cub C100

1963 Honda begins motorcycle production in Belgium (its first motorcycle factory outside of Japan)

1967 Honda begins motorcycle production in Thailand

1968 Honda reaches 10 million-unit milestone for cumulative global motorcycle production

1971 Honda begins motorcycle production in Indonesia

1976 Honda begins motorcycle production in Brazil | Honda begins motorcycle production in Italy

1979 Honda begins motorcycle production in North America

1980 Honda begins motorcycle production in Nigeria

1984 Honda reaches 50 million-unit milestone for cumulative global motorcycle production

1992 Honda begins motorcycle production in China

1997 Honda begins motorcycle production in Vietnam | Honda reaches 100 million unit milestone for cumulative global motorcycle production (achieved in 48 years)

2001 Honda begins motorcycle production in India

2004 Honda exceeds 10 million-unit annual motorcycle production for the first time

2008 Honda reaches 200 million-unit milestone for cumulative global motorcycle production (11 years since 100 millionth unit)

2013 Honda begins motorcycle production in Bangladesh

2014 Honda reaches 300 million-unit milestone for cumulative global motorcycle production (6 years since 200 millionth unit)

2018 Honda exceeds 20 million-unit annual motorcycle production for the first time

2019 Honda reaches 400 million-unit milestone for cumulative global motorcycle production (5 years since 300 millionth unit).

