Honda Africa Twin True Adventure Camp Held in Maharashtra
Africa Twin True Adventure Camp is a combination of both theoretical and practical sessions wherein the riders brush up their basics and learn more about advanced features of the motorcycle.
Honda Africa Twin True Adventure Camp. (Image: Honda)
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. conducted Chapter 3 of its nationwide initiative - ’Africa Twin True Adventure Camp’ in Maharashtra last weekend. Being the hub of adventure seekers and travel aficionados, the Maharashtra camp operated with 17 participants in the 2-day event conducted at Lonavala.
Africa Twin True Adventure Camp is a combination of both theoretical and practical sessions wherein the riders brush up their basics and learn more about the advanced features of Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT), different modes of riding for different terrains and other off-road capacities of the Africa Twin motorcycle. Boosting up rider confidence, special sessions were also given to expose participants to other factors like humps, underground turns, gravel, pits and dirt tracks.
Speaking on the start of the boot-camp, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President -Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The city of Mumbai has always seen ardent adventure enthusiasts. Africa Twin True Adventure Camp activity brings together the enthusiasts and the experts making riders experience more adventurous. The interactions between the communities enhanced the learning’s & skills to explore the full potential of this machine across all terrains.”
