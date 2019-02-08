Honda Amaze Biggest Gainer in India, 7981 Units Sold in January 2019

Honda Cars India reported a 23% increase in domestic sales to 18,261 units in January 2019 compared to the 14,838 units in the same month last year. The main reason behind this sales growth is the company’s compact sedan Amaze which recorded a 181% increase in monthly sales at 7981 units in January 2019 as compared to 2836 units in December 2018. During the ongoing financial year, the company has registered a cumulative growth of 5.7%, selling 153,058 units during Apr’18 – Jan’19, against 144,802 units in the corresponding period last year.Unveiled at the Auto Expo 2018, The current Honda Amaze looks a lot more aggressive and gives the impression of a proper sedan rather than a stretched hatchback and that’s largely due to the wheelbase. Overall the car looks more proportionate. Inside the cabin, the car gets double layered dash finished in black and beige. It also gets 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Honda Amaze also won Sedan of the year award at the Tech and Auto Awards 2018.The company’s product range in India includes Honda Brio, Honda Jazz, Honda Amaze, Honda City, Honda WR-V, Honda BR-V and Honda CR-V – which are manufactured in India. The Accord Hybrid is being sold as a completely build unit imported from Thailand. Honda will also launch the new Civic sedan in India next month.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.