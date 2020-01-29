Honda Amaze BS-VI Launched in India at Rs 6.1 Lakh, Diesel starts at Rs 7.56 Lakh

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) today announced the introduction of BS-6 compliant version of its popular family sedan Honda Amaze. Commenting on the launch Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President and Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd, said: “Honda is committed to bringing its latest and advanced environment-friendly technologies to the Indian market and today we have introduced BS-6 version of our largest selling model Honda Amaze. It will be available in both Petrol and Diesel. Amaze will be our first BS-6 diesel model in India offering the most powerful performance in the segment with the best balance of fuel economy”.

Powered by 1.5L i-DTEC diesel engine in both manual and CVT versions, Honda Amaze will be the first BS-6 compliant diesel model from Honda in the market.

Honda has applied its advanced exhaust gas after-treatment system with NSC (NOx Storage Catalyst) and DPF (Diesel Particulate Filter) to meet the target of particulate matter (PM) and nitrogen oxide (NOx) emission in case of diesel engines. Honda's original Silver Thin Coated DPF (STC-DPF) enables reduction of PM combustion time by 40 per cent compared to the conventional DPF.

The petrol model will be equipped with BS-6 compliant 1.2L i-VTEC petrol engine in both manual and CVT with 90PS at 6000 rpm and 110 Nm at 4800 rpm. The diesel model will come equipped with BS-6 compliant 1.5L i-DTEC.

Amaze is currently Honda’s largest selling model in India. Presently available in its 2nd generation, Amaze was marketed towards young consumers. The cumulative sales of Amaze in India since April 2013 is 3.9 lakh units, out of which, the 2nd Generation has contributed 1.3 lakh units since its launch in May 2018.

The company has been selling BS-6 compliant Honda CR-V Petrol and Honda Civic Petrol since their launch in Oct’18 and Mar’19 respectively. The BS-6 compliant Honda City Petrol was introduced in December 2019.

The ex-showroom Delhi prices of the Honda Amaze start at Rs 609,900 and go up to Rs 995,900, depending on the variant.

