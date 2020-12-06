Honda Amaze, City, WR-V, Civic and More get Discounts Worth up to Rs 2.5 Lakh in December

The auto industry has had a very difficult year. Things started off bad and the coronavirus pandemic made it worse. The festive season saw the sales get some kind of boost and now automakers are trying to clear their stocks with year-end discounts.

Japanese car giant Honda has come up with year-end discounts and benefits that are going to be valid on purchases made between December 1 and December 31, 2020. As per a report published in Motoroids the year-end discounts have been made available on select models of Jazz, fifth-gen City, Amaze Standard, Special Edition and Exclusive Edition, WR-V, and Civic. These discounts are in forms of cash discounts, exchange benefits and other special packages.

Here is a quick look at the discounts on the various vehicles:

- Honda Jazz

The popular hatchback has recently got an updated version and was launched at of price of Rs 7.49 lakh. The Japanese carmaker has announced discounts of up to Rs 40,000 for the Jazz. This includes a cash bonus of up to Rs 25,000 and Rs 15,000 exchange bonus.

- Honda Amaze

This is, at present, the best-selling model of Honda. The brand is offering an exchange bonus worth Rs 10,000 along with a 5-year warranty. The special edition of car will be made available on Rs 7,000 cash discount or Rs 15,000 exchange bonus only. There is also a corporate discount worth Rs 4,000 that the buyer can avail.

- Honda WR-V

Honda recently launched the facelifted version of WR-V. This was done as a part of the BS-VI transition. The car is being offered with total benefits of up to Rs 40,000. This will include a cash discount of Rs 25,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.

- Honda City (5th-gen)

The variant will be offered with an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000. To avail this benefit the buyer will have to exchange an old car.

- Honda Civic

This is the most expensive car in the lineup. The diesel model is being offered with the benefits of up to Rs 2.5 lakh this month. The petrol model will be offered with cash discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh. Moreover, the brand is also giving a loyalty bonus of Rs 6,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000.