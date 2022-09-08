Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), has announced that its sedan Honda Amaze has cumulatively sold 5 lakh units since its first introduction in 2013. The car, presently in its second generation version, holds a strong position in India’s entry sedan segment. Amaze is presently the largest selling model for HCIL accounting for more than 40% of company sales. Being an India-centric product, the Made in India Amaze from Honda’s Tapukara plant in Rajasthan is sold in both domestic and export markets in different countries.

The Honda Amaze is available with the choice of both manual transmission and CVT gearbox in petrol trim with the 1.2-litre i-VTEC engine and also in diesel trim with the 1.5-litre i-DTEC engine.

Takuya Tsumura, President & CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “It’s a proud moment for us to achieve 5 lakh sales milestone for Honda Amaze. We would like to thank our customers for the love and acceptance they have shown for the brand and to our partners for their continuous support. Honda Amaze is our strategic entry model in India and key pillar of our business. Its popularity and acceptance in both big and small cities is a testament that the premium sedan not only matches the customer needs, but also exceeds their expectations.”

He further added, “It’s our endeavor to offer latest technology, class-defining products with outstanding comfort, safety and peace of mind. The success of Amaze is reflection of our commitment to the market and our customers.”

