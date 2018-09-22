Honda Amaze Diesel CVT Review: Right There as the Best

Honda Amaze has an imposing stance. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

Honda Amaze from the back. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

Honda Amaze interiors look fresh and have good build quality. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

Honda Amaze now comes with a CVT gearbox option for the diesel engine as well. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

If you buy the CVT variant, you miss out on a touchscreen infotainment system. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

Let’s be honest, the Honda Amaze isn’t one of the first cars that would have come to your mind if we were to talk about compact sedan segment in India, a few months ago. Add to that the fact that most of the players in this segment have updated their offerings with new design and features, the Honda Amaze was in need of one as well. Now, the company has given it more than just an update as they have launched the all-new Amaze. We take a look.Starting off from the exteriors, well, it doesn’t look anything like the older Amaze as that model took design inspiration from the Brio. Whereas the new Amaze has a design of its own. It looks a lot more aggressive and gives the impression of a proper sedan rather than a stretched hatchback and that’s largely due to one major reason, that is, the wheelbase. It is a significant 65mm more while the length of the car remains similar at slightly less than four metres. The stance is further amplified by the slightly banked-forward nose which adds a bit of character to the face of the car.There is a strong shoulder line running across the length of the car and when you look at it from the back, the tail lights are rather simple and yet striking. They intrude into the boot lid and when you couple that with the shape of the boot lid, the car gives the impression of a wider car. But still, when you look at the car at certain angles, it does seem a bit unconventional and that can divide opinions.Overall, though, the car just feels a lot bigger from every angle and the story continues on to the inside as well. While the exterior design is a bit polarizing, once you are inside the cabin, you will forget everything.Right away, you notice that the design of the cabin is a lot sleeker than before and looks sharper. Everything is well within reach and easy to operate. The build quality is fantastic and the dash feels sturdy. There are basic audio and telephony controls mounted on the steering wheel but the highlight, of course, is that the Amaze comes with a CVT gearbox on offer both with the petrol and diesel engine options, and that’s a move well done by Honda.We tested the diesel engine offering which is a 4-cylinder 1.5-litre unit that makes 80 PS of power and 160 Nm of torque. Now the power and torque outputs are a little less as compared to the unit that comes with a manual gearbox in order to help the car feel a bit smoother and manage good efficiency figures as well. But does it feel less? Actually, no, even in this state of tune the car feels like it has some of it left in reserve whenever you feel the need for it. Well, it is a CVT gearbox so there is a bit of that rubber band effect that results in head nods, but it is better than several other units out there in the market. Keep a light foot and the car feels great. Speaking of great, we have to talk about the driving dynamics. The suspension setup is on point and the car absorbs bumps and potholes with ease. There is stability even at highway speeds and if you can overlook the engine sound creeping into the cabin, there’s hardly anything to fault. Honda is also giving dual airbags as standard across all variants.But if we had to nitpick, well, it would have to be the fact that you cannot have the CVT gearbox with the top-spec VX variant of the Amaze. This means you miss out on things like a rear parking camera, cruise control and a touchscreen infotainment system. Also, the car doesn’t offer things like auto headlamps or auto vipers which the competition does.But don’t let these factors take it away from the fact that Honda has pretty much hit the nail on its head with the new amaze as they have not only covered the basics but done them rather well. The car looks good both from the inside as well as the outside, the interiors feel premium and modern, the driving ergonomics are great and the overall ride quality is one of the best in the segment.To wrap it up, the Honda Amaze was always a good value for money car but the older generation lacked something here and there. This one, though, checks all the boxes and is frankly, one of the best value for money offerings in India right now.