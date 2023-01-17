Honda Amaze Diesel Discontinued in India Ahead of New RDE Norms, Details Inside

Quite a few automakers have delisted and discontinued their diesel-powered vehicles as a result of the Real Driving Emissions (RDE) Norms, which will come into effect from April 1, 2023. Due to the RDE regulations, South Korean auto major Hyundai earlier this month discontinued 11 models of the Creta, Verna, and i20 in India. Japanese carmaker Honda has now joined in and formally phased out the diesel version of Honda Amaze.

The poor demand for diesel vehicles in the segment that the Amaze competes in has already led to lesser business for Honda. Keeping this in mind, switching to diesel engines in order to comply with the new stringent emissions regulations is an expensive procedure. Honda Amaze diesel was powered by a 1.5L engine with maximum power of 99 bhp and peak torque of 200 Nm.

In August 2021, the Amaze facelift was introduced in the Indian market. The petrol variants house a 90hp, 110Nm, 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol engine which can be availed with a 5-speed manual or CVT automatic transmission. Honda Amaze costs between Rs 6.89 lakh and Rs 9.48 lakh (ex-showroom, India) and is available in three trims: E, S, and VX.

The sedan comes packed with premium features such as cruise control, automatic climate control, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and LED projector headlamps with LED daytime running lights. Honda now only sells the WR-V and the 5th Gen City in India as diesel-powered cars. Honda intends to stop manufacturing diesel engines in India starting in February 2023, which suggests that the WR-V and 5th Gen City would likewise gradually be phased out.

RDE testing monitors pollutants like nitrogen oxide released by vehicles in real time as opposed to a laboratory. Manufacturers will have to upgrade the semiconductors that monitor the throttle, crankshaft positions, air intake pressure, engine temperature, the content of the exhaust emissions, and programmed fuel injectors that regulate the amount of fuel burned as part of making the automobile RDE compliant.

