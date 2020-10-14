Honda Amaze Special Edition With New Design Elements Launched at Rs 7 Lakh in India

Honda Cars India Limited (HCIL), has launched the Special Edition of Amaze to mark the beginning of the festive season and elevate the fervor that comes with it. The Special Edition comes with new and exciting features and is based on the popular S grade in MT and CVT version of both Petrol and Diesel.

Speaking about the introduction of the Special Edition of Honda Amaze, Mr. Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President & Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “We are extremely delighted to offer the Special Edition of Amaze ahead of festive season. The Amaze S Grade is one of the highest-selling grades of the model. With the inclusion of smart new features in the Special Edition based on S Grade, the overall package has a freshness at a very attractive price. We are confident that this Special Edition will be well received by our customers for the enhanced value it offers.”

Also Watch:

The special edition gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system alongside new styling graphics on the outside, newly designed seat covers and special badging on the inside as well as outside. Under the hood, the car is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that outputs 89bhp and 110Nm of torque. There is also a 1.5-litre diesel engine that 99bhp and 200Nm of torque.