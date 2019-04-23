Honda Amaze VX CVT Variant Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs 8.56 Lakh

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) has introduced a new VX CVT top variant to the popular Honda Amaze. The new grade will be available in both petrol and diesel versions. Earlier, the CVT variant was available in S and V grade of Honda Amaze. Honda has priced the Honda Amaze VX CVT petrol at Rs 8.56 lakh and the Honda Amaze VX CVT diesel at Rs 9.56 lakh. The Honda Amaze now gets 4 grades in manual transmission for petrol and diesel – E, S, V and VX grades. Additionally, CVT (automatic) is available in S, V and VX (New) grades. The Honda Amaze was first launched back in April 2013, the compact sedan has more than 3.4 lakh customers in India.Speaking on the introduction of new top grade VX CVT in Honda Amaze, Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President and Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “The 2nd Generation Honda Amaze set a new benchmark in its segment with over 20% of our customers opting for advanced CVT variants in both petrol and diesel. We are delighted to introduce the new VX CVT variant of Honda Amaze to complete the top spec VX range and offer increased choice to our customers.”Here's a look at what the Amaze VX CVT gets in terms of features over the V CVT variant -1. 17.7 cm Advanced Infotainment System with Capacitive Touchscreen2. In-built Satellite-Linked Navigation3. Smartphone Connectivity (Android Auto, Apple Carplay)4. IR Remote Control5. Additional USB-In port6. Steering Mounted Voice control switches7. Rear Camera with Guidelines8. Driver Side Window One Touch Up with Pinch GuardThe Honda Amaze line-up has also been equipped with safety features like Front Passenger Seat Belt Reminder and High-Speed Alarm as standard. The Amaze was already equipped with standard rear parking sensors, ABS, Dual Airbags, ISOFIX Child Seat Anchorage, Impact Sensing Door Unlock and host of other safety features at the time of launch in May 2018.The current-gen Amaze has been a good seller for the company since it's launch last year, contributing 46 percent of total HCIL sales in FY 2018-19. The All-New Amaze registered sales of over 85,000 units in 11 months since its launch in May 2018 which is the fastest sales number recorded by any new model launched by HCIL in India.