English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Honda Amaze VX CVT Variant Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs 8.56 Lakh
The Honda Amaze was first launched back in April 2013, the compact sedan has more than 3.4 lakh customers in India.
Honda Amaze. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Loading...
Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) has introduced a new VX CVT top variant to the popular Honda Amaze. The new grade will be available in both petrol and diesel versions. Earlier, the CVT variant was available in S and V grade of Honda Amaze. Honda has priced the Honda Amaze VX CVT petrol at Rs 8.56 lakh and the Honda Amaze VX CVT diesel at Rs 9.56 lakh. The Honda Amaze now gets 4 grades in manual transmission for petrol and diesel – E, S, V and VX grades. Additionally, CVT (automatic) is available in S, V and VX (New) grades. The Honda Amaze was first launched back in April 2013, the compact sedan has more than 3.4 lakh customers in India.
Speaking on the introduction of new top grade VX CVT in Honda Amaze, Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President and Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “The 2nd Generation Honda Amaze set a new benchmark in its segment with over 20% of our customers opting for advanced CVT variants in both petrol and diesel. We are delighted to introduce the new VX CVT variant of Honda Amaze to complete the top spec VX range and offer increased choice to our customers.”
Here's a look at what the Amaze VX CVT gets in terms of features over the V CVT variant -
1. 17.7 cm Advanced Infotainment System with Capacitive Touchscreen
2. In-built Satellite-Linked Navigation
3. Smartphone Connectivity (Android Auto, Apple Carplay)
4. IR Remote Control
5. Additional USB-In port
6. Steering Mounted Voice control switches
7. Rear Camera with Guidelines
8. Driver Side Window One Touch Up with Pinch Guard
The Honda Amaze line-up has also been equipped with safety features like Front Passenger Seat Belt Reminder and High-Speed Alarm as standard. The Amaze was already equipped with standard rear parking sensors, ABS, Dual Airbags, ISOFIX Child Seat Anchorage, Impact Sensing Door Unlock and host of other safety features at the time of launch in May 2018.
The current-gen Amaze has been a good seller for the company since it's launch last year, contributing 46 percent of total HCIL sales in FY 2018-19. The All-New Amaze registered sales of over 85,000 units in 11 months since its launch in May 2018 which is the fastest sales number recorded by any new model launched by HCIL in India.
Speaking on the introduction of new top grade VX CVT in Honda Amaze, Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President and Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “The 2nd Generation Honda Amaze set a new benchmark in its segment with over 20% of our customers opting for advanced CVT variants in both petrol and diesel. We are delighted to introduce the new VX CVT variant of Honda Amaze to complete the top spec VX range and offer increased choice to our customers.”
Here's a look at what the Amaze VX CVT gets in terms of features over the V CVT variant -
1. 17.7 cm Advanced Infotainment System with Capacitive Touchscreen
2. In-built Satellite-Linked Navigation
3. Smartphone Connectivity (Android Auto, Apple Carplay)
4. IR Remote Control
5. Additional USB-In port
6. Steering Mounted Voice control switches
7. Rear Camera with Guidelines
8. Driver Side Window One Touch Up with Pinch Guard
The Honda Amaze line-up has also been equipped with safety features like Front Passenger Seat Belt Reminder and High-Speed Alarm as standard. The Amaze was already equipped with standard rear parking sensors, ABS, Dual Airbags, ISOFIX Child Seat Anchorage, Impact Sensing Door Unlock and host of other safety features at the time of launch in May 2018.
The current-gen Amaze has been a good seller for the company since it's launch last year, contributing 46 percent of total HCIL sales in FY 2018-19. The All-New Amaze registered sales of over 85,000 units in 11 months since its launch in May 2018 which is the fastest sales number recorded by any new model launched by HCIL in India.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Acer Predator Helios 500 Review: A Beast When it Comes to Looks and Performance
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
-
Friday 19 April , 2019
Huawei P30 Pro Review: There Is No Better Camera Phone At The Moment
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Mahindra Adventure Club Challenge & Thar Fest 2019: Off-Roading Galore
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Acer Predator Helios 500 Review: A Beast When it Comes to Looks and Performance
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Friday 19 April , 2019 Huawei P30 Pro Review: There Is No Better Camera Phone At The Moment
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Mahindra Adventure Club Challenge & Thar Fest 2019: Off-Roading Galore
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sophie Turner Trolls Maisie Williams on Arya Stark's Intimate Scene With Gendry
- After Smartphones, Smart Home Gadgets And Connected Cars Are The Next Frontiers for E-SIMs
- Soon, You Will be Able to Change DTH Operators Without Having to Buy a New Set Top Box
- Elon Musk and Neuralink: How Computer-Enhanced Human Brains Can Outsmart AI
- How an Image of Blood-stained Jesus from Sri Lanka Blasts Became a Symbol of Bleeding Country
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results