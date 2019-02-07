Honda Amaze, WR-V and Jazz Exclusive Edition Launched in India

Honda Cars India (HCIL) announced the introduction of Exclusive editions of three of its models in the country. The Honda Amaze, Honda Jazz and Honda WR-V will now have Exclusive editions which will be available in two colours - Radiant Red Metallic and Orchid White Pearl. Honda says that the Exclusive editions in all the three models will come with exterior differentiators and added interior utility features.Speaking about the introduction of these editions, Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President & Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “We are extremely delighted to introduce the Exclusive editions of Honda Amaze, WR-V and Jazz offering unique sense of freshness to the models. We are confident that these special editions will be appreciated by our customers for the differentiated value they offer.”Honda Amaze Exclusive edition will be based on top-grade VX in both Diesel and Petrol variants. It will get sporty alloy wheels with dual-tone black stickers and black PU seat covers.The exclusive edition also features front armrest with slide functionality and console box as well. Furthermore, the special edition Amaze will also get step illumination garnishes and anexclusive edition emblem. Exclusive edition of the Amaze has been priced Rs 12,000 over the VX grade, which brings the cost to Rs 7.86 lakh for the petrol MT and Rs 8.96 lakh for the diesel MT (All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi).Honda WR-V Exclusive edition, on the other hand, is based on top-grade VX in both Diesel and Petrol. It gets all-new black painted tailgate spoiler with LED, Special Body graphics, black PU seat covers, step illumination garnish and an Exclusive edition emblem. Prices for the WR-V Exclusive edition is Rs 9.34 lakh for the petrol MT and 10.47 lakh for the diesel MT. (All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi). The Exclusive edition of the WR-V has been priced Rs 18,000 over VX grade.Honda Jazz Exclusive edition is based on top-grade VX CVT Petrol. Like the WR-V, the exclusive edition of the Jazz gets an all-new black painted tailgate spoiler with LED. It also gets black painted alloy wheels, special body graphics, black PU seat covers, step illumination garnish and an Exclusive edition emblem. The Honda Jazz Exclusive edition has been priced Rs 19,000 over the VX CVT Petrol which brings the price to Rs 9.22 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.