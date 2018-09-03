English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
karnataka municipal elections 2018
All Urban Local Bodies
total98/105
BJP32
INC49
JDS13
OTH4
Municipal Corporation
total3/3
BJP3
INC0
JDS0
OTH
City Council
total28/29
BJP9
INC14
JDS3
OTH2
Town Council
total47/53
BJP12
INC26
JDS8
OTH1
Town Panchayat
total20/20
BJP8
INC9
JDS2
OTH1
Shimoga
Wards35/35
BJP20
INC7
JDS2
OTH6
Mysore
Wards65/65
BJP22
INC19
JDS18
OTH6
Tumkur
Wards35/35
BJP12
INC10
JDS10
OTH3
Honda and Drivezy Sign Deal For Two-Wheelers in Hyderabad and Bengaluru
Honda's fleet of 3,000 scooters, including India's largest-selling two-wheeler Activa 5G and Cliq will now serve as new options for metro commuters in Bengaluru and Hyderabad.
Image used for representative purpose. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
The country's second largest two-wheeler maker Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) announced its latest business deal with Drivezy, a leading last-mile self-drive rental service. Honda's fleet of 3,000 scooters, including India's largest-selling two-wheeler Activa 5G and Cliq will now serve as new options for metro commuters in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, HMSI Vice President (Sales and Marketing) Yadvinder Singh Guleria told reporters.
In India, rapid urbanisation and limited public transport infrastructure is leading to increased traffic congestion in cities and hence shared mobility on two-wheels is fast evolving, he said. "Scooters with universal acceptance due to their unisex appeal are the most preferred choice of customers availing shared mobility services. As a result, more and more shared mobility companies are inducting Honda scooters," he said.
From initial business with 10 shared mobility players in 2014, Honda is now the first choice of over 30 shared mobility players operating in key towns like Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Jaipur, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Gurgaon and Goa, Guleria added. Honda's products are preferred by shared mobility players across all three types of operations, be it, aggregators, two-wheeler rentals or even the digitised self-ride rentals, he said.
Drivezy CEO and Co-Founder Ashwarya Singh said the sharing economy in recent years has attracted significant attention due to its potential to generate new markets and employment by making use of idle assets. "The future of the world belongs to shared, connected and zero waste mobility and we look forward to working closely with Honda Motorcycles and Scooters are driving towards this mission," he said.
