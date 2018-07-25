English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Honda Announces Delivery of Gold Wing Touring Motorcycle
The Honda Goldwing comes with a newly-developed horizontally-opposed six-cylinder engine, seven-speed dual clutch transmission and is the first Honda to get a double wishbone front suspension.
Honda Goldwing. (Image: Honda)
The 2018 edition of the Honda Gold Wing motorcycle will now be available here at a cost of Rs 26.85 lakh. Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India announced the delivery of the candy ardent red colour tourer today, a press release said. Honda's touring motorcycle comes with a newly-developed horizontally-opposed six-cylinder engine, seven-speed dual clutch transmission and the first Honda to get a double wishbone front suspension, as per the release.
Honda had recently launched the Activa-i, which is considered to be the lighter version of their hugely successful Activa. The Activa-i was first launched in 2013 and got its last update in April 2017. The 2018 update brings new features like dual-tone colours, colour-coded rear view mirrors, dual-tone analogue instrumentation and more. The scooter remains the unchanged mechanically.
The other features were cruise control via throttle by wire, electric windscreen adjustable for angle and height, the release said. Senior vice-president (sales and marketing) of the company, Yadvinder Singh Guleria said in the release that the Gold Wing has been known for its quality riding and luxury. The model made its debut in India during the Auto Expo in February.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
