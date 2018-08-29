English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Honda Announces Free Service Drive and Exchange Offers for Customers in the Flood-Hit State of Kerala
The Authorized Dealer network in Kerala has been activated to help the flood affected vehicles of customers with free labour charges and the cost of engine oil will be borne by the company.
Cars submerged on a street in Thiruvananthapuram. Image used for representation.
Loading...
Taking a step forward towards rebuilding the flood-hit state of Kerala, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. has announced a free service drive and special exchange benefits for all Honda 2Wheeler customers in the state. The Authorized Dealer network in Kerala has been activated to help the flood affected vehicles of customers with free labour charges and the cost of engine oil will be borne by the company (limited period offer). Also, a special exchange bonus scheme of Rs.2000 will be offered to customers willing to exchange their flood affected vehicle with a new Honda Vehicle.
Speaking on initiatives, Mr. Minoru Kato, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said “The state of Kerala is facing a massive tragedy and Honda is fully committed to participate in helping the people of the state return to their normal lives by easing their mobility needs. This contribution is Honda’s effort to express solidarity to local people as they rebuild the state from the scratch.”
Customers can also visit their nearest Honda Authorized Network for a free vehicle check-up. Subsequently, Honda Mobile Service Vans and trained technicians not just from Kerala, but also from neighboring states will be available to attend the flood affected vehicles in remotest of areas for fast recovery.
Speaking on initiatives, Mr. Minoru Kato, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said “The state of Kerala is facing a massive tragedy and Honda is fully committed to participate in helping the people of the state return to their normal lives by easing their mobility needs. This contribution is Honda’s effort to express solidarity to local people as they rebuild the state from the scratch.”
Customers can also visit their nearest Honda Authorized Network for a free vehicle check-up. Subsequently, Honda Mobile Service Vans and trained technicians not just from Kerala, but also from neighboring states will be available to attend the flood affected vehicles in remotest of areas for fast recovery.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
Monday 13 August , 2018 Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- An Angry Esha Deol Walks Out of Lakme Fashion Week After Being Interrupted by Organisers; Watch
- Masaba Gupta: I Won’t Tolerate a Single Thing Being Said About Madhu’s Character
- Virat Kohli Bats for Test Cricket, Says Commercial Aspect of the Sport Taking Over Real Quality
- Google For India 2018: Google Updates Assistant For Android And Home Smart Speakers
- More Specs of The iPhone 2018 Line-up Leak Online; Suggest no Pencil Support
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...